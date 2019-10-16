Avidity Science Acquires Edstrom Japan Ltd

WATERFORD, Wis., Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ -- Avidity Science is pleased to announce it has completed its acquisition of Edstrom Japan Ltd. The acquisition furthers Avidity Science's efforts to build its global footprint supporting the research tools market.

Based in Tokyo, Japan, Edstrom Japan has provided a broad range of product and service solutions into the Japanese vivarium research market for over 30 years. In addition to supporting the Avidity Science water purification portfolio, Edstrom Japan provides a wide range of equipment, consumables, and services used in biomedical research.

"By acquiring Edstrom Japan, we will expand our customer engagement in Asia, supporting our objective of becoming a more valuable research tools partner in key markets," said Doug Lohse, Chief Executive Officer, Avidity Science. "This is another step forward in our mission of enabling science to improve the quality of life."

"We are excited about how the capabilities of Edstrom Japan will enable our company to provide both high-quality products and services in Japan," said Yasuto Tamukai, Managing Director – Greater Asia, Avidity Science.

About Avidity Science

Avidity Science is a worldwide leader in water purification systems and laboratory equipment for scientific research and healthcare facilities. Since its inception in 1969, it has built a leadership position in the laboratory research market through a unique combination of water purification and delivery, environmental monitoring, and service solutions. Visit us at www.AvidityScience.com.

SOURCE Avidity Science

For further information: Amber Hegemann, amber.hegemann@avidityscience.com, http://www.AvidityScience.com

Related Links

http://www.AvidityScience.com

