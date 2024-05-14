Having won the acclaimed award four years in a row, Averna is now a Gold Standard winner.

MONTREAL, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Averna, a leading global test & quality solutions provider, was recognized for its industry-leading performance, its global business practices, and its sustained growth by receiving the prestigious 2024 Canada's Best Managed Companies award, now a Gold Standard winner.

Celebrating over 30 years, Canada's Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, and innovation, governance and financial performance.

"I am immensely proud of our entire team for their efforts, making us a gold standard winner." declared François Rainville, President and CEO of Averna. "The diversity of skills, customer approach, teamwork inclusion, determination and innovation anchored in Averna's culture are undoubtedly the reason for our continued success. Now with our ongoing international growth, it is also our responsibility to ensure we apply the same methodology towards improving the environment worldwide. This is why we launched our ESG program in 2023. This award confirms we are moving in the right direction."

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world‑class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process.

Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

In a constantly evolving industry both technologically and geopolitically, Averna has been able to adapt and stand out while maintaining its high performance. This is credited to the agility of its teams, its global footprint, and the relentless efforts towards innovation. Averna continues to pursue its objective of becoming the world leader in the integration of test and quality engineering solutions. This is evidenced by its two recent strategic acquisitions in Germany and the Czech Republic as well as its penetration into the battery and electrification markets. Today, Averna has over 575 employees in 8 different countries.

The 2024 cohort of Best Managed companies share common themes such as having a people centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

"Best Managed is a prestigious award that recognizes the significant and ongoing contributions within Canada's business landscape," said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private, Global Best Managed Leader and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "Companies such as Averna who attain this high standard of excellence demonstrate consistent adaptability, versatility, and strategic acuity. Year after year, they thrive in a competitive, rapidly changing market and should be proud of their growth."

About Canada's Best Managed

Companies Program Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group.

About Averna

As a global Test & Quality Solution integrator, Averna partners with product designers, developers, and OEMs to help them achieve higher product quality, accelerate time to market and protect their brands. Founded in 1999, Averna offers specialized expertise and innovative test, vision inspection, precision assembly and automated solutions that deliver substantial technical, financial and market benefits for clients in the aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, energy, industrials, medical devices & life sciences, semiconductor, telecom and other industries. Averna has offices around the world, numerous industry certifications such as ISO 9001:2015, ITAR registration, and is partnered with NI, Eclipse Automation, PI, Keysight Technologies and JOT Automation. www.averna.com

