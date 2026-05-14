Averna is Named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the 6th Year in a Row

MONTREAL, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Averna, now Powered by Spherea, was recognized for its industry-leading performance, its global business practices, and its sustained growth by receiving the prestigious 2026 Canada's Best Managed Companies award, as a Gold Standard Winner, for the 3rd year.

Canada’s Best Managed Companies (CNW Group/Averna Powered by Spherea)

Celebrating over 30 years, Canada's Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, and innovation, governance and financial performance.

"Being named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the sixth year in a row is clear validation of the consistency, discipline, and drive our teams bring to Averna every day," said François Rainville, COO of the Spherea Group. "This recognition reflects the strength of our strategy, our commitment to innovation, and the people who continuously raise the bar for our customers around the world."

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world‑class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process.

Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

Averna earned this recognition by continuing to execute a clear, long-term strategy focused on growth, performance, teamwork, technological leadership, and customer focus. Over the past year, the company strengthened its global operations, advanced its test and quality solutions portfolio, and invested heavily in process excellence. By fostering a strong innovation-driven culture while remaining agile, Averna has consistently delivered measurable results and long-term value.

The 2026 cohort of Best Managed Companies shares common themes, including fostering a people-centric culture, implementing a strategic company framework, investing in innovation and technological advancement, and maintaining financial resilience and strong corporate governance. Together, these practices strengthen the Canadian economy by promoting sustainable growth, enhancing competitiveness, and cultivating a thriving business ecosystem.

"For over 30 years, the Best Managed program recognizes companies who see challenges as checkpoints and obstacles as opportunities," said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Canada's Best Managed Co-Leader. "This year's winners, including Averna, have combined strategic expertise and a culture of innovation to not only drive impactful business outcomes, but serve their communities as well. They should be extremely proud of this designation and use it as a catalyst to continue the work they do every day."

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for private Canadian-owned and managed companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Norton Rose Fulbright, EDC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca

About Averna Powered by Spherea

As of January 2026, Averna and Spherea joined forces to form the Spherea Group. A global test & quality solutions leader, Averna Powered by Spherea partners with product designers, developers and manufacturers to help them achieve higher product quality, accelerate time to market and protect their brands by covering and offering solutions and expertise for the entire product lifecycle.

Averna offers specialized expertise and innovative test, vision inspection, precision assembly and automated solutions that deliver substantial technical, financial and market benefits for clients in the aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, defense, energy, industrials, medical devices & life sciences, semiconductor, telecom and transportation industries. Averna has offices around the world, and numerous industry certifications such as ISO 9001:2015, and ITAR registration. www.averna.com

SOURCE Averna Powered by Spherea

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