Avanti Helium Is Pleased to Announce the Appointment of Clark Schow to The Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Avanti Helium Corp. (TSXV: AVN) (OTC: ARGYF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Clark Schow to its Board of Directors as an independent member, effective immediately.

Clark brings a wealth of experience to the board. He is the Founder and Director of Legal Services at EXG Legal, a Calgary-based law firm specializing in general corporate matters, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, commercial contracts, real estate, and banking and finance.

Prior to founding EXG Legal, Mr. Schow was a key member of the energy and infrastructure practice group at a national law firm in Calgary and served as in-house counsel for one of Canada's largest integrated oil and gas companies. His extensive experience in the energy sector includes international project development, drafting and negotiating asset purchase and sale agreements, handling conventional and offshore oil and gas transactions, conducting large-scale due diligence reviews, and managing day-to-day commercial matters.

In addition to his professional work, Mr. Schow is an Executive Member of the Calgary Minor Basketball Association. He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) from the University of Alberta.

"We are very pleased to welcome Clark to the Avanti board," commented Chris Bakker, CEO. "Clark brings with him a wealth of legal and business experience and his insights and advice will be quite valuable."

Resignation of Director

The Company also announces the resignation of Mike Leo from the Board of Directors. We extend our sincere thanks to Mike for his service and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

With the appointment of Mr. Schow, the board now consists of:

Brad Krizan – Independent, Audit Chair

Clark Schow – Independent, Audit Committee

Genga Nadaraju – Audit Committee

Chris Bakker – President & CEO

Stock Options

The Company has granted 150,000 stock options to certain directors and officers. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.30, with a five-year term, and may be subject to specific vesting provisions as determined by the Board of Directors.

About Avanti Helium Corp

Avanti Helium is focused on the exploration, development, and production of helium across western Canada and the United States. Avanti's professional oil and gas exploration and production team is actively targeting helium trapped in structures to help meet the increasing global demand for an irreplaceable and scarce element critical to advanced technology, medical and space exploration industries. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.avantihelium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: statements relating to the expected timing for the development of the helium recovery plant and timing estimates with respect to initial production therefrom, statements relating to the expected benefits to Avanti from the midstream agreement and liquefaction tolling agreement, statements relating to obtaining financing to fund associated infrastructure work for the plant, risks associated with helium exploration, development, production, marketing and transportation, volatility in helium prices, risks relating to the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from production and external sources, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information and risks applicable to the Company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Avanti Helium Corp.

For corporate and shareholder inquiries, please contact: Avanti Helium Corp, Investor Relations, Phone: 403-394-0409, Email: [email protected], Avanti Energy Inc., Website: www.avantihelium.com