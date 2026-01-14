Avanti Helium Signs Agreement For Existing U.S.-Based Helium Processing Plant to Accelerate Sweetgrass Production Timeline

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Avanti Helium Corp. (TSXV: AVN) (OTC: ARGYF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with an established helium technology provider to deploy an existing, fully constructed helium processing plant at Avanti's Sweetgrass helium project in Montana.

Under the MOU, the parties have agreed to advance definitive documentation for the relocation, installation, commissioning, and operation of the plant, which is currently located in the United States and is expected to be moved to Montana in the coming months. The facility includes a helium recovery unit and an integrated truck-loading system designed to produce marketable helium for high-pressure transport.

Key Highlights

Existing, Operational Plant



The helium plant is already constructed and operationally proven, significantly reducing execution risk and shortening Avanti's path to first production. Notably, the plant has approximately three months of runtime to date making it practically new but available quickly.





The plant will be relocated from its current U.S. location and installed at Avanti's Sweetgrass site, where leased land, road access, and pipeline connections are already in place.





The facility is designed for ~10 MMcf/d inlet capacity , with targeted availability of ~95% uptime, Helium purity of >98% is expected, with potential upgrades enabling 99.999% ultra-high purity production. The Facility design also has the ability to increase inlet capacity to ~15 MMcf/day.





Avanti will operate both the wells and the plant, maintaining full control of operations, production data, and commercialization, while leveraging on-going specialized technical support from the technology provider.





The proposed commercial framework includes a multi-year lease term, with options to renew, and a purchase option, preserving long-term strategic flexibility and upside. This arrangement allows Avanti to pay a fixed monthly fee for the plant rather than financing significant upfront capital costs. The MOU also includes a paid provision for on-going maintenance, including replacement hardware, and support. Given the experience of the provider, this will greatly assist Avanti operations with runtime, helium recovery and optimization for a predictable cost.

Fast-Tracking Production in 2026

The Sweetgrass project is largely prepared to receive the plant, with the plant site leased and pipelines from existing wells installed. Civil works to support plant placement, truck loading, and operations will commence upon completion of definitive agreements. Avanti expects to advance relocation, installation, and commissioning activities on an accelerated timeline, to realize first helium production and sales.

"This is a major step forward for Avanti," said Chris Bakker, CEO of Avanti Helium. "Securing access to an existing, U.S.-based helium processing plant with minimal hours of runtime allows the Company to materially compress our development timeline while reducing capital and execution risk. With infrastructure in place at Sweetgrass and strong productivity from our wells, this approach positions us to move quickly toward revenue generation in a strengthening North American helium market."

Next Steps

The parties are now advancing toward definitive agreements, including final engineering scope, commercial terms, and a detailed relocation and commissioning schedule. Avanti will provide further updates as milestones are achieved. As the terms of this MOU are far more superior for Avanti Shareholders the Company will no longer be pursuing the term sheet announced Sept 4, 2025, for the Sweetgrass Helium Plant.

About Avanti Helium Corp.

Avanti is focused on the exploration, development, and production of helium across western Canada and the United States. Avanti's professional oil and gas exploration and production team is actively targeting helium trapped in structures to help meet the increasing global demand for an irreplaceable and scarce element critical to advanced technology, medical and space exploration industries. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.avantihelium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: statements relating to the expected timing for the development of the helium recovery plant and timing estimates with respect to initial production therefrom, statements relating to the expected benefits to Avanti from the midstream agreement and liquefaction tolling agreement, statements relating to obtaining financing to fund associated infrastructure work for the plant, risks associated with helium exploration, development, production, marketing and transportation, volatility in helium prices, risks relating to the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from production and external sources, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information and risks applicable to the Company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Avanti Helium Corp.

For corporate and shareholder inquiries, please contact: Avanti Helium Corp., Chris Bakker, CEO, Phone: 403-394-0409, Email: [email protected], Website: www.avantihelium.com