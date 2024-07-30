AVANTI HELIUM CLOSES PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DEBT SETTLEMENT

CALGARY, AB, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Avanti Helium Corp. (TSXV: AVN) (OTC: ARGYF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated May 15, 2024, that it has issued 1,397,683 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a deemed price of $0.295 per Common Share to certain of its creditors (the "Creditors") to settle total outstanding indebtedness (the "Indebtedness") of $412,316 (the "Debt Settlement"). The Indebtedness consists of trade payables owed by the Company to the Creditors. All of the Creditors are at arm's-length to the Company.

All Common Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on December 1, 2024, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Avanti Helium Corp.

Avanti is focused on the exploration, development, and production of helium across western Canada and the United States. Avanti's professional oil and gas exploration and production team is actively targeting helium trapped in structures to help meet the increasing global demand for an irreplaceable and scarce element critical to advanced technology, medical and space exploration industries. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.avantihelium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: statements relating to the expected timing for the development of the helium recovery plant and timing estimates with respect to initial production therefrom, statements relating to the expected benefits to Avanti from the midstream agreement and liquefaction tolling agreement, statements relating to obtaining financing to fund associated infrastructure work for the plant, risks associated with helium exploration, development, production, marketing and transportation, volatility in helium prices, risks relating to the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from production and external sources, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information and risks applicable to the Company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

