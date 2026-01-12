Avantage Plus Products Partners with OneBridge Risk & Warranty Solutions to Accelerate Their Expansion and Create the Fastest-Growing Automotive Protection Platform in Canada

QUEBEC CITY and TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Les Produits Avantage Plus ("LPAP") is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with OneBridge Risk & Warranty Solutions ("OneBridge"), with an official closing expected in early 2026, subject to customary finalization conditions. This partnership will enable LPAP to significantly accelerate its expansion and create the fastest-growing automotive protection platform in Canada.

Karine Lebel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avantage Plus and Vince D’Antoni, Chief Executive Officer, OneBridge (CNW Group/OneBridge Risk and Warranty Solutions) Avantage Plus Products Partners with OneBridge Risk & Warranty Solutions (CNW Group/OneBridge Risk and Warranty Solutions) Produits Avantage Plus (CNW Group/OneBridge Risk and Warranty Solutions)

While retaining its leadership and management, LPAP will continue to lead its operations and strategic vision, ensuring continuity of its values and ongoing commitment to its partners and clients.

Karine Lebel will remain President and Chief Executive Officer of Avantage Plus, continuing the strategy she has built and guided over the past several years. The partnership will add substantial financial and operational resources to accelerate LPAP's growth--while maintaining the same team, culture, and entrepreneurial vision that have defined its reputation.

The alliance will combine OneBridge's national reach, financial strength, and compliance infrastructure with the deeply rooted Avantage Plus network, backed by more than 40 years of combined industry experience. The agreement includes a significant investment from OneBridge into LPAP to support nationwide expansion, launch new exclusive product lines, and fuel an ambitious acquisition strategy throughout 2026.

Executive Statements

"This partnership marks the beginning of a new era for our organizations," said Vince D'Antoni, Chief Executive Officer of OneBridge Risk & Warranty Solutions. "After three decades in the insurance and warranty sector across North America, I am confident that our alliance with LPAP will give rise to a truly unique platform. As soon as the closing occurs in early 2026, we will deploy innovative solutions and products designed to maximize dealer operations while establishing new standards for innovation, compliance, and transparency."

"This alliance is a strategic choice we initiated to accelerate LPAP's expansion while keeping our hands firmly on the wheel," said Karine Lebel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avantage Plus. "Thanks to this partnership, starting in 2026, we will benefit from major investments, national reach, and exceptional operational support, all while remaining true to our culture, our team, and our values. This collaboration will allow us to offer Canadian dealers even more competitive products and an unmatched level of service."

A Platform Designed for Accelerated Growth Beginning in 2026

Upon closing, the newly integrated group will deploy:

New exclusive product lines and expanded coverages

National distribution with full coast-to-coast service

Strengthened capabilities in compliance, actuarial science, governance, and risk management

Significant investments in systems, technology, training, and operational support

An active acquisition strategy to further expand warranty, service, and innovation offerings

Thanks to this alliance, the group will benefit from substantial financial resources, combined expertise, and a shared vision to modernize and elevate the standards of the Canadian warranty industry.

About Avantage Plus (LPAP)

Avantage Plus is a leading Quebec-based provider of mechanical protection and automotive warranty products, led by Karine Lebel--recognized for her integrity, leadership, and deep understanding of dealership needs. The company has built a strong reputation through long-lasting relationships with retailers, an exceptional service culture, and its commitment to high-quality protection solutions supported by more than 30 years of operations in Quebec.

About OneBridge Risk & Warranty Solutions

OneBridge is a Canadian platform specializing in warranty and risk-management solutions, focused on innovation, compliance, and dealer performance. Led by North American industry veteran Vince D'Antoni, OneBridge brings strong institutional capital, advanced actuarial capabilities, and a national presence--empowering dealership groups to elevate their performance and secure their operations with industry-leading solutions.

Media Contacts: Karine Lebel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avantage Plus, 514-710-0196; Vince D'Antoni, Chief Executive Officer, OneBridge, 904-610-1398