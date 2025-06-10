LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) ("Avant" or the "Company"), today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") for a potential business combination with Ainnova Tech, Inc. (Ainnova). Ainnova, the Company's joint venture partner, is a leading healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing early disease detection using artificial intelligence (AI). Ainnova's technology portfolio includes its cutting-edge AI-powered platform technology, Vision AI, several key algorithms, and its proprietary automated retinal camera, which is currently in development.

Avant Technologies Signs Letter of Intent for a Business Combination

Under the terms of the LOI, Avant and Ainnova would become a combined entity, with Ainnova rolling 100% of its outstanding equity and equity equivalents—or all its business—into the combined public company, with the deal structure to be determined later by the parties based on further due diligence findings and other considerations.

Avant and Ainnova expect to announce additional details regarding the business combination when a definitive agreement is executed, which is expected in late June or early next quarter. Any transaction would be subject to board and equity holder approval of both companies, regulatory approvals, and other customary conditions.

Avant and Ainnova executives believe that now is the time to strengthen their partnership and merge into a single entity before the Company's pre-submission meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in early July, in preparation for the planned clinical trial of Ainnova's Vision AI platform for early detection of diabetic retinopathy.

In late 2024, the two companies formed Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC) to advance and commercialize Ainnova's technology portfolio. During that time, the two companies completed further due diligence and focused on an opportunity to work together as one company. The Board of Directors and management team of Avant remain fully committed to executing the Company's strategic plan, which is focused on enhancing long-term value.

Vinicio Vargas, Chief Executive Officer at Ainnova and a member of the Board of Directors of Ai-nova Acquisition Corp., said of the business combination, "We believe bringing the two companies together will offer tremendous value for shareholders, it will simplify the process of advancing our technology to market, and it will deliver value to our customers and partners as we promote our technology portfolio globally.

"We feel the joint venture has been a success and both companies have worked well together toward a common goal, so we believe that we can be even more successful and use our resources more effectively as one company to further AI in healthcare."

About Ainnova Tech, Inc.

Ainnova is a Nevada-based healthtech startup with headquarters in San Jose, Costa Rica, and Houston, Texas. Founded by an experienced and innovative team that is dedicated to leveraging artificial intelligence for early disease detection. Recognized with multiple global awards and renowned partnerships with hospitals and medical device companies, we proudly introduce Vision AI—our cutting-edge platform designed to prevent blindness and detect the early onset of diabetes. Explore how Ainnova is revolutionizing healthcare through advanced technology and proactive solutions.

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. is an emerging technology company developing solutions in artificial intelligence in healthcare. With a focus on pushing the boundaries of what is possible in AI and machine learning, Avant serves a diverse range of industries, driving progress and efficiency through state-of-the-art technology.

More information about Avant can be found at https://avanttechnologies.com.

