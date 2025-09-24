Avant Technologies, Art-Islets, and Austrianova Announce Joint Venture to Advance Diabetes Treatment

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a Nevada-based corporation, Art-Islets Pte. Ltd. ("Art-Islets") and Austrianova (SGAustria Pte. Ltd.), both Singapore-based biotechnology companies, today announced the formation of a groundbreaking Joint Venture and License Agreement aimed at revolutionizing a diabetes treatment through innovative stem cell and encapsulation technologies.

Avant Technologies

This strategic collaboration is dedicated to researching, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing advanced treatments for diabetes using encapsulated stem cells differentiated before, during, or after encapsulation. By combining Art-Islets' stem cell differentiation expertise with Austrianova's encapsulation technology, the partnership aims to create safe, effective, and scalable therapies for type 1 and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes patients worldwide.

The collaboration may lead to the establishment of a new U.S.-based entity to support clinical trials, maintaining the same ownership structure as the Joint Venture. The exclusive licenses granted by Art-Islets and Austrianova ensure the Joint Venture's ability to address one of the world's most pressing health challenges.

Avant's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chris Winter, said of the collaboration, "We are incredibly excited to partner with Art-Islets and Austrianova in this transformative Joint Venture. By combining our financial resources and strategic vision with their cutting-edge biotechnologies, we are paving the way for groundbreaking diabetes treatments that could change millions of lives. This agreement marks a pivotal moment for Avant as we invest in the future of regenerative medicine."

Key Contributions to the Joint Venture:

Art-Islets contributes its proprietary "differentiation system," enabling the highefficiency transformation of ESCs into insulin-producing and regulating cells. This technology will be exclusively licensed to the Joint Venture for developing diabetes treatments.

Austrianova brings its proprietary cell-encapsulation technology, designed to protect, isolate, store, and transport living cells to the Joint Venture. Backed by over 50 peerreviewed publications and contracts with leading global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Austrianova's expertise in cell biology and GMP-grade manufacturing will support the development and commercialization of these treatments.

Avant Technologies will provide initial funding over the next eight months to achieve the first three (3) milestones outlined in the agreement. Additionally, Avant will leverage its resources to secure further funding to advance the Joint Venture toward a potential Phase 1 clinical trial in the United States or equivalent territory.

"Austrianova's cell encapsulation technology has immense potential to revolutionize cell-based therapies, and this Joint Venture is a testament to that promise," said Brian Salmons, CEO of Austrianova. "By collaborating with Avant and Art-Islets, we are harnessing our collective strengths to develop innovative, high-quality solutions for diabetes management, backed by our proven expertise in GMP manufacturing and cell biology."

The CEO of Art-Islets, Kristmundur Sigmundsson, added, "At Art-Islets, our proprietary stem cell differentiation technology represents years of dedicated research to address the global diabetes challenge. This joint venture allows us to bring our innovation to the next level, combining our expertise with world-class encapsulation technology to deliver safe and effective therapies for patients worldwide."

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. is an emerging Nevada-based technology company dedicated to advancing innovative technologies and strategic partnerships to drive value in the biotech and technology sectors.

About Austrianova (SGAustria Pte. Ltd.)

Austrianova, based in Singapore, is a leading biotechnology company specializing in cell encapsulation, GMP-grade cell products, and cell line development, backed by over 50 peerreviewed publications and partnerships with global pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Art-Islets Pte. Ltd.

Art-Islets is a Singaporean biotech company specializing in stem cell differentiation for insulinproducing cells, Art-Islets is at the forefront of regenerative medicine.

More information about Avant can be found at https://avanttechnologies.com

You can also follow us on social media at:

https://twitter.com/AvantTechAI

https://www.facebook.com/AvantTechAI

https://www.youtube.com/@AvantTechAI

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date after the date of the press release.

Contact:

Avant Technologies, Inc.

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2370694/5517509/Avant_Technologies.jpg

SOURCE Avant Technologies Inc.