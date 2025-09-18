Avant Technologies and Austrianova Sign Joint Venture, Licensing Agreement to Advance Klotho-Based Therapies

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a Nevada-based corporation, and Austrianova (SGAustria Pte. Ltd.), a Singapore-based biotechnology leader, today announced the formation of a Joint Venture and License Agreement to establish Klothonova, Inc., a new Nevada corporation focused on pioneering cell-based therapies utilizing encapsulated Klotho-producing cells.

Under the terms of the agreement, Klothonova will leverage Austrianova's proprietary cellencapsulation technology to develop and commercialize treatments targeting Alzheimer's disease, heart disease, cancer, kidney disease, other age-related conditions, and longevity promotion. Austrianova, renowned for its expertise in cell biology, GMP-grade cell products, and encapsulation technologies - backed by over 50 peer-reviewed publications and partnerships with global pharmaceutical and biotech companies - will contribute its intellectual property and 'know-how' to the venture. Avant will provide capital, along with additional resources, to support Klothonova's formation and operations.

Klothonova will operate as a 50/50 joint venture, with ownership equally split between Avant and Austrianova. The company will be focusing on developing innovative treatments through the over expression of the Klotho protein, encapsulated using Austrianova's cutting-edge technology. This exclusive license will enable Klothonova to address critical medical needs and explore longevity-enhancing solutions across global markets.

"We are thrilled to partner with Austrianova, whose world-class expertise in cell encapsulation and GMP manufacturing complements our vision for advancing transformative healthcare solutions," said Chris Winter, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Avant Technologies.

"Klothonova represents a significant step toward addressing some of the most pressing medical challenges of our time."

Austrianova's CEO, Brian Salmons, added, "This joint venture with Avant Technologies allows us to combine our proprietary technologies with Avant's resources to accelerate the development of Klotho-based therapies. We are excited about the potential to improve patient outcomes and promote healthier, longer lives."

Klotho is regarded as an 'anti-aging' protein, known for its crucial role in modulating aging and supporting diverse physiological functions. Discovered in 1997, it is primarily produced in the kidneys and brain and has been linked to improved cognitive function, cardiovascular health, and kidney function, while also showing potential in combating age-related diseases such as Alzheimer's, cancer, and heart disease. By leveraging Klotho's therapeutic properties through advanced cell encapsulation technology, Klothonova is poised to become a leader in the biotech industry, with a mission to develop and commercialize innovative treatments that enhance quality of life and promote longevity

Klothonova will prioritize the development of treatments for major indications, with each program independently managed to ensure focused progress. This strategic collaboration positions Klothonova to lead in the rapidly evolving field of cell-based therapeutics.

About Avant Technologies Inc.

Avant Technologies Inc. is an emerging Nevada-based technology company dedicated to advancing innovative technologies and strategic partnerships to drive value in the biotech and technology sectors.

About Austrianova (SGAustria Pte. Ltd.)

Austrianova, based in Singapore, is a leading biotechnology company specializing in cell encapsulation, GMP-grade cell products, and cell line development, backed by over 50 peerreviewed publications and partnerships with global pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

