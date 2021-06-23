Avanew Inc. Expands Efficiency with Yardi Voyager

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- Ontario-based full service residential property manager Avanew Inc. and its parent company, Core Development Group Ltd., will manage its portfolio with Yardi Voyager®, a single connected technology platform for property management.

Yardi Voyager will automate multiple business operations for Avanew and its group of related companies, including financial performance and budget comparisons, lease and expense tracking across hundreds of properties, and real-time recording of construction change orders.

"As we seek to expand our holdings in the multifamily, single family apartment and rental markets, Yardi Voyager will help us detect trends and performance issues early. We will work more efficiently and have more time to create new housing amid a serious shortage across Canada," said Corey Hawtin, founder and CEO of Avanew and Core.

"Yardi Voyager has the flexibility to serve as a common platform for all of our different property types and business lines," added Colin Yee, the company's chief operating officer. "Real-time operational data will be available to our onsite teams and the executive team can easily slice that data in different ways, giving us a competitive edge in our five year vision of growth and expansion."

"Yardi is pleased to provide a platform that will elevate business intelligence insights and help Avanew and its group of related companies to make important business decisions quickly to fuel their growth," said Peter Altobelli, vice president and general manager of Yardi® Canada.

About Avanew

Avanew Inc. focuses on acquiring and developing both suburban and urban income generating assets to address the growing demand for more affordable residential living alternatives throughout Ontario. For more information, visit coredevelopment.ca/avanew

About Core Development Group

Core Development Group is a Toronto-based real estate development company that actively sources, capitalizes, develops and manages a wide range of real estate projects, including multifamily, single family rentals, co-living and condominiums. Core also offers vertically integrated services including planning, development, construction, project and asset management services. For more information, visit coredevelopment.ca

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

