Available Now: Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Hits Store Shelves

KINGSVILLE, ON, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) ("Greenway Greenhouse" or the "Company"), a cultivator of high quality greenhouse cannabis for the Canadian market, announces the availability of their greenhouse-grown cannabis products in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan; namely their new-to-market Sun County Kush and Blackberry Gelato cultivars.

Greenway Greenhouse's ongoing supply partnership with Agro-Greens Natural Products Ltd. ("Agro-Greens") supplies 200kg of cannabis biomass per month as inputs to support the Shelter Wildlife Preroll brand across Canada and through Shelter Market ("Shelter"), and to fulfill product development partnerships with Ontarian store brands True North Cannabis Co., Sticky Nuggz Inc., Canja, and The House of Cannabis.

"Only two months after fulfilling our first Purchase Order, Greenway Greenhouse cannabis is available to over 17 million adult Canadians across the country," said Jamie D'Alimonte, CEO of Greenway. "We look forward to delivering consistent, high-quality cannabis to meet the demand for our unique cultivars, through recreational and medical channels."

"Greenway Greenhouse has met and exceeded our standards for the quality and potency required to support our Wildlife brand of pre-rolls, and our partnerships with store brands in Ontario," said David Purcell, Chief Commercial Officer at Shelter.

About Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE:GWAY) is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway Greenhouse is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages the agriculture and cannabis expertise of its experienced team to be a leading greenhouse cannabis cultivator in Canada. Updates can be followed on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About Shelter Market

Shelter Market is a cannabis e-commerce platform dedicated to providing top quality cannabis to Canadian medical consumers at affordable pricing. Operated by Agro-Greens Natural Products Ltd., Shelter Market is leading the industry as a trusted source for medical patients, with exclusive access to small-batch craft cannabis products, a wide-array of products, and unparalleled Client Care. Patients registered with Shelter Market gain access to diverse product offerings and formats sourced from the best standard and craft producers in the country, at pricing at or below the Adult-use market.

About Agro-Greens

Agro-Greens Natural Products Ltd. is family-run Health Canada licensed producer based in Macklin, Saskatchewan, dedicated to providing wholesale cannabis products that are natural, consistent, and effective. It utilizes state-of-the-art processing and packaging technology to supply to medical patients through Shelter Market, for those seeking a natural and holistic alternative for their health concerns.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, the development of future operations, listing on the CSE, and orientations regarding the future as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and includes those risks described in the Company's final long form prospectus dated September 3, 2021, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

