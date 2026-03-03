Avaí Bio and Austrianova Begin Production of Master Cell Bank for Klotho Anti-Aging Therapy Under GMP Standards

LAS VEGAS, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) ("Avaí" or the "Company"), an emerging biotechnology company developing transformative cell-based therapies for diabetes, age-related disorders, and anti-aging, today announced--together with its joint venture partner and global biotechnology firm, Austrianova--the initiation of production for a Master Cell Bank of genetically modified cells that overexpress the α-Klotho protein.

These cells will enable Klothonova, the parties' joint venture (JV), to advance its anti-aging product candidate within the ongoing α-Klotho development program, following the successful completion of all preparatory activities in February.

This milestone supports the JV's efforts to create a sustainable, cell-based approach to restoring circulating levels of the α-Klotho "longevity protein" for potential therapeutic benefits in aging and related conditions.

A Master Cell Bank (MCB) is a GMP-compliant, fully characterized, and homogeneous collection of vials derived from a single clone. The MCB is a critical starting material that forms the foundation for the scale-up and production of cell therapies. It serves as an essential resource, ensuring product consistency and reducing risk by safeguarding against contamination, degradation, extraneous agents, and genetic instability. Establishing and maintaining a high-quality MCB, which serves as the primary source for all working cell banks--under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards positions Avaí Bio and Austrianova for long-term success by supporting a reliable and sustainable supply chain.

The banked cells will ultimately be used to produce the final Cell-in-a-Box® encapsulated cell product, intended for use in innovative cell-based therapies targeting age-related diseases, such as Alzheimer's¹ and cancer², while also advancing anti-aging and longevity treatments.

"We are excited to enter the first step in the production phase of α-Klotho producing cells as part of our commitment to deliver safe, effective treatments for aging associated diseases," said Chris Winter, Chief Executive Officer of Avaí Bio.

Prof. Walter H. Gunzburg, Chairman of Austrianova, added, "MCBs are a prerequisite for the production of Cell-in-a-Box® encapsulated cell products. They provide the foundation for sustainable production and ensure they meet the highest quality standards."

This is the latest development as part of the JV agreement signed in September 2025, which established Klothonova as a Nevada-based entity, equally owned by Avaí Bio and Austrianova's affiliate, SG Austria Pte. Ltd. The JV focuses on sustainable production of α-Klotho--known as the "longevity protein" and a key regulatory protein that is well documented for its anti-aging and protective effects on organs--in patients using encapsulated cell-based therapies.

About Avaí Bio, Inc.

Avaí Bio, Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company focused on identifying genetically modified cell lines, and through joint venture and licensing agreements developing innovative cell-based therapies.

About Austrianova (SGAustria Pte. Ltd.)

Austrianova, based in Singapore, is a leading biotechnology company specializing in cell encapsulation, GMP-grade cell products, and cell line development, backed by over 50 peer-reviewed publications and partnerships with global pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

