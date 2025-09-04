Avaada Electro to Showcase PV Modules at RE+ 2025

Delivering reliable solar solutions for U.S. Utility, C&I, Rooftop, and EPC customers

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Avaada Electro, the solar PV manufacturing entity of the Avaada Group, will present its solar modules and cells at RE+ 2025, to be held in Las Vegas from September 8-11, 2025. Visitors can explore Avaada Electro's product portfolio at Booth V13804.

Specializing in N-Type TOPCon solar cells and modules, Avaada Electro is driving efficiency gains while scaling power output to deliver greater performance and longevity.

Avaada Electro: Turning real world challenges into impactful solutions

Currently operating with 8.5 GW of PV module the company expects to expand further in future. It currently has two manufacturing facilities in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra and are designed for scalability.

The flagship Nagpur facility features production lines and a smart energy management system with a Takt time of just 16 seconds.

Avaada Electro's modules are certified to international standards including IEC, UL, and ISO, seeking to ensure consistent performance in different geographies—from utility-scale solar parks to C&I and rooftop installations.

Commenting on the company's participation, Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group, said: "Our presence at RE+ 2025 marks a pivotal step in establishing Avaada Electro as a trusted global partner in the clean energy transition. With our solar cells and modules, we are not only showcasing India's technology leadership but also aim to introduce U.S. customers to reliable and cost-efficient solutions tailored for large-scale utilities, EPCs, and C&I users. We remain committed to empowering businesses, communities, and nations to accelerate renewable energy adoption and advance their net-zero ambitions."

About Avaada Electro:

Avaada Electro, the solar PV manufacturing entity of Avaada Group, is a global supplier of high-efficiency solar PV cells and modules. With R&D, vertical integration, and AI-driven automation, Avaada Electro is focused on performance, reliability, and sustainability—supporting both India's energy transition and global clean energy competitiveness.

About Avaada Group:

Avaada Group is a diversified clean energy conglomerate with businesses spanning solar PV manufacturing, renewable power generation, green hydrogen and derivatives, green data centers, battery storage, and pumped hydro projects.

