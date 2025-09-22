Avaada Electro Participates in RE+ 2025 with India-Manufactured Solar Modules

Avaada Electro's participation represents Indian renewable energy capabilities in the international market.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- Avaada Electro, the solar PV manufacturing entity of Avaada Group, received a strong response to its debut participation at RE+ 2025.

Held in Las Vegas from September 8–11, 2025, RE+ unites the sector at North America's event, drawing numerous professionals and exhibitors to build partnerships, and set the year's agenda as markets evolve.

Avaada Electro team with Mr. Vineet Mittal - Chairman Avaada Group (rightmost) at RE+ 2025, North America

Avaada Electro showcased its solar products demonstrating India's growing presence in the renewable energy space. The company presented its portfolio of solar modules, attracting attention from various visitors across the global renewable energy sector.

Commenting on the company's participation, Mr. Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group, said, "Our presence at RE+ 2025 marks a significant step in establishing Avaada Electro as a global partner in the clean energy transition. With our TOPcon modules, we are not only showcasing India's technological advancement but also aim to introduce U.S. customers to reliable and cost-efficient solutions tailored for large-scale utilities, EPCs, and C&I users. We remain committed to empowering businesses, communities, and nations to accelerate renewable energy adoption and advance their net-zero ambitions."

The company reported a large number of enquiries, with its N-Type TOPCon solar modules drawing interest from utilities, EPCs, and C&I customers.

By focusing on efficiency improvements and higher power output, Avaada Electro is delivering products that seek to combine performance with long-term reliability. The company currently operates with 8.5 GW of PV module manufacturing capacity and is planning further expansion, supported by manufacturing facilities in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, which are designed for scalability and flexibility.

The flagship Nagpur facility, equipped with advanced production lines and a smart energy management system, operates with a Takt time of just 16 seconds. Avaada Electro's modules are certified to international standards including IEC, UL, and ISO, ensuring consistent quality and performance across varied environments—from utility-scale solar parks to C&I and rooftop installations.

About Avaada Electro

Avaada Electro, the solar PV manufacturing entity of Avaada Group, is a provider of high-efficiency solar PV modules. With AI-driven automation, Avaada Electro is focused on performance, reliability, and sustainability—supporting both India's energy transition and global clean energy competitiveness.

About Avaada Group

Avaada Group is a diversified clean energy conglomerate with businesses spanning solar PV manufacturing, renewable power generation, green hydrogen and derivatives, green data centers, battery storage, and pumped hydro projects.

Websites: www.avaada.com | www.avaadaelectro.com

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn: @AvaadaGroup | @AvaadaElectro

Twitter: @AvaadaGroup | @AvaadaElectro

Instagram: @AvaadaGroup | @AvaadaElectro

Facebook: @AvaadaGroup | @AvaadaElectro

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778528/Avaada_Electro_RE_2025.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764676/5491848/Avaada_Electro_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Avaada Electro

For media inquiries, please contact: Marketing & Corporate Communications: [email protected] | Phone: +91 96508 86370; +91 92055 34776