AV-Comparatives releases results of 2021 Android Security Test, reveals mobile devices at risk

The most widely used version of Google's mobile OS, Android 10, was used for the test. Users can see how well the tested products performed on the most popular incarnation of Android.

"Even as Google's built-in malware protection 'Play Protect' improves, it still offers the weakest protection of all tested products. We highly recommend using a third-party app!" - Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder, AV-Comparatives.

In the malware protection test, over 3,500 recent malicious applications for the Android operating system were used. The results clearly showed the advantage of using a third-party antivirus product to protect smartphones against Android malware.

To ensure that the tested products do not achieve protection at the expense of high rates of false alarms, a false-positives test was also run, using 500 popular legitimate apps.

Anti-theft functionality was also considered. This allows a user whose smartphone has been lost or stolen to e.g. locate it, lock it, and wipe private data. Anti-theft features in the tested products were tested for reliable operation.

A past criticism of security programs is that they cause significant drain on the device's battery. AV-Comparatives addressed this issue by running a battery-drain test. The effect each product has on battery life during everyday phone usage (making calls, surfing the Internet, watching videos and sending emails) was measured.

As well as the results of the tests, the report includes general security advice and information for users of Android devices. The security measures incorporated into Android 10 are considered, along with the effect these have on third-party security apps. Security tips for Android users are also provided.

Like all AV-Comparatives' public reports, the report of the 2021 Android Mobile Security Test can be downloaded free of charge from the institute's website, www.av-comparatives.org. AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, and has been publicly testing computer security software since 2004. It is ISO 9001:2015 certified for the scope "Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software". It also holds the EICAR certification as a "Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab".

