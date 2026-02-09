AV-Comparatives Publishes Security Survey 2026: Global Trends in Cybersecurity Adoption and Threat Perception

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- AV-Comparatives, the leading independent authority on cybersecurity testing and research, today announced the release of the Security Survey 2026, a comprehensive global study capturing current user behavior, technology preferences, and threat perceptions in IT security. Based on responses from 1,328 participants across 87 countries, the survey provides a data-driven snapshot of how individuals and organizations approach digital protection in an evolving threat landscape.

Most-Used Desktop Security Solutions

One of the key findings of the survey is the continued reliance on a small group of established desktop security vendors. A clear majority of respondents report using commercial or paid security solutions, indicating a sustained preference for comprehensive protection over free alternatives. Among the most widely used desktop security products are Bitdefender, Kaspersky and ESET, with Microsoft's security solutions also playing a significant role.

These results underline the importance of trust, brand recognition and proven testing results in users' security choices, while also revealing regional differences in vendor adoption.

Operating Systems and Platform Trends

The survey highlights ongoing shifts in operating system usage. Windows 11 is now the most used desktop operating system among respondents, reflecting continued migration away from older, now unsupported, Windows versions. In parallel, the data shows that Linux usage has reached levels comparable to macOS within the survey population, suggesting a growing acceptance of Linux as a viable desktop platform among security-aware users.

On mobile devices, Android maintains its dominant position globally, while iOS continues to attract a strong user base, particularly among professionals and advanced users.

Perceived Sources of Cyberattacks

Beyond technology adoption, the Security Survey 2026 provides insight into how users perceive global cyber threats. When asked which countries they most fear as potential sources of cyberattacks, respondents most frequently named Russia and China, followed by the United States and North Korea.

Additionally, a notable proportion of participants expressed concern about domestic surveillance and internal threats within their own countries.

Practical Insights for the Security Community

While the survey is not intended to represent the global population as a whole, it offers valuable insights for cybersecurity professionals, vendors, researchers and policymakers. Trends such as the continuing preference of commercial security solutions, the dominance of Windows 11, the growing relevance of Linux, and evolving perceptions of state-sponsored threat actors provide meaningful context for strategic decision-making.

https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-security-survey-2026-published/

