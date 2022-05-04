AV-Comparatives Releases Performance Test Report Showing the Impact of Security Software on System Performance

The Performance Test includes both "Antivirus" and "Internet Security" consumer products, both referred to as security products. The tests conducted by AV-Comparatives for each of the products include file copying, archiving/unarchiving, installing applications, launching applications, downloading files, browsing websites and PC Mark 10 Professional Testing Suite.

The products evaluated by AV-Comparatives for its performance test include:

Avast Free Antivirus, AVG Free Antivirus, Avira Prime, Bitdefender Internet Security, ESET Internet Security, G Data Total Security, K7 Total Security, Kaspersky Internet Security, Malwarebytes Premium, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender, NortonLifeLock North 360 Deluxe, Panda Free Antivirus, TotalAV Antivirus Pro, Total Defense Essential Antivirus, Trend Micro Internet Security and VIPRE Advanced Security.

AV-Comparatives conducted its spring performance test on a machine with an Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and SSD hard disks. AV-Comparatives considers this machine configuration as "low-end." The performance tests were done on a clean Windows 10 21H2 64-Bit system (English) and then with the installed consumer security software (with default settings). The tests were done with an active Internet connection to allow for the real-world impact of cloud services/features. In autumn, a high-end machine will be used for this test.

Of the 17 security products assessed, nine were awarded the highest level, Advanced+, including: K7, Panda, ESET, G Data, NortonLifeLock, McAfee, Bitdefender, Avast, AVG. Six products were awarded the second highest level of Advanced, including Kaspersky, VIPRE, Trend Micro, TotalAV, Avira and Malwarebytes. Microsoft and Total Defense received the Standard award.

"We hope that with these tests we can keep users and vendors engaged in system security, and mitigating the ever-evolving threat landscape," said Andreas Clementi, founder of AV-Comparatives. "For these solutions to continue to grow and evolve, tests like these are extremely important to provide accuracy and accountability."

Like all AV-Comparatives' public test reports, the April 2022 Performance Test Results are available for free at this link: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/performance-test-april-2022/

About AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing.

AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

Media Contact:

Peter Stelzhammer

e-mail: [email protected]

phone: +43 720115542

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809735/AV_Comparatives_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809736/AV_Comparatives_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1732277/AV_Comparatives_Logo.jpg

SOURCE AV-Comparatives