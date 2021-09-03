MONTREAL, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (CSE: AUAG) announces that it granted 510,000 stock options to consultants to the Company. These options have a strike price of $1.26, no vesting period and an expiry date of September 1, 2026.

About Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

Auxico Resources Canada Inc. ("Auxico") is a Canadian company that was founded in 2014 and based in Montreal. Auxico is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Brazil, Mexico and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Additional information on Auxico can be found on the Company's website ( www.auxicoresources.com ) or on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) under "Auxico Resources Canada Inc."

