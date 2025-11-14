AUXICO ANNOUNCES PARTIAL REVOCATION ORDER AND CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE FINANCING

MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (CSE: AUAG) ("Auxico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the partial revocation order granted by the Autorité des marchés financiers on November 14, 2025 (the "Partial Revocation") regarding the failure-to-file cease trade order issued on December 14, 2023 (the "CTO").

In connection with the Partial Revocation, Auxico announces its intention to raise an aggregate principal amount of $990,000 via a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of convertible debentures (the "Debentures"). The principal amount of each Debenture will be automatically converted into units of the Company (the "Units") on the maturity date at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of three years from the closing date.

The purpose of the Private Placement is to raise sufficient capital to prepare and file all outstanding continuous disclosure documents, and subsequently apply for and obtain a full revocation order. The proceeds of the Private Placement will namely be applied towards the following: (i) accounting, audit and legal fees associated with the preparation and filing of the relevant continuous disclosure documents; (ii) filing fees associated with obtaining the Partial Revocation and the full revocation order; (iii) key employee salaries; and (iv) operational fees for the Mynastic property in Colombia.

Closing of the Private Placement will be subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange and other customary closing conditions. In addition to the CTO and applicable resale restrictions under Canadian securities laws, the securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The participation of certain directors or officers in the Private Placement would constitute a related party transaction as defined under Regulation 61-101 respectingProtection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("Regulation 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemption from the formal valuation requirement provided under Section 5.5(a) of Regulation 61-101 and the exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirement provided under Section 5.7(1)(a) of Regulation 61-101.

Prior to the closing of the Private Placement, the Company will provide written notice to each subscriber that the common shares of the Company will remain subject to the CTO until such time as a full revocation is granted and that the granting of the Partial Revocation does not guarantee the issuance of a full revocation order in the future.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any Debentures in the United States. The securities to be sold in the Private Placement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

Auxico Resources Canada Inc. is a Canadian company that was founded in 2014 and is based in Montreal, trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under symbol AUAG. Auxico is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia and Bolivia.

Additional information on Auxico can be found on the Company's website (www.auxicoresources.com) or on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under "Auxico Resources Canada Inc."

Pierre Gauthier, President, Auxico Resources Canada Inc., [email protected]