AUXICO FILES UPDATED NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT

MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (CSE: AUAG) ("Auxico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a new NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Minastyc property located in Colombia with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF"), prepared by Qualified Person Mr. Ricardo Sierra.

The report does not include any mineral resources or reserves estimates, as previous exploration sampling did not meet the standards required for resource calculations under AMF regulations. As such, all previous disclosures made by the Company regarding metal content estimates on the property should be disregarded, as they were not made according to standard industry practice and did not comply with regulatory requirements.

The Company has excavated 361 pits on the Minastyc property, confirming the presence of tin, tantalum, vanadium and rare earths, which cannot be classified as reserves or resources.

The report recommends a bulk sampling program with a minimum sample size of 2.5 tonnes on at least 30 pits, in compliance with NI 43-101 standards, to validate previous exploration work.

Qualified Person

Mr. Ricardo Sierra, B.Sc., a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM 3078246), is a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Ricardo Sierra is an independent technical consultant to Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

About Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

Auxico Resources Canada Inc. ("Auxico") is a Canadian company that was founded in 2014 and based in Montreal, trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under symbol AUAG. Auxico is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia and Bolivia.

Additional information on Auxico can be found on the Company's website (www.auxicoresources.com) or on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under "Auxico Resources Canada Inc."

Pierre Gauthier, President, Auxico Resources Canada Inc., [email protected]