Automation Anywhere Reports Largest Non-GAAP Bookings Quarter in Company's History & Exceeded FY25 EBITDA Guidance

Growth Driven by Demand for Agentic Process Automation (APA) has Fueled the Autonomous Enterprise Across Sectors

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today Automation Anywhere, the leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA), announced its financial results for Q4 and Fiscal Year 2025, highlighting its largest non-GAAP bookings quarter in the company's history, sustained year over year growth, and operational excellence. The company exceeded its EBITDA guidance for the year, reinforcing its ability to scale efficiently while driving adoption of its APA offerings.

Key FY25 Business Highlights

Strong momentum in million-dollar plus deals with 150%+ growth year-over-year and double-digit growth in deals greater than $200,000 .

. The APA System has a 38% attach rate within our installed base, alongside a 90% year-over-year growth in bookings.

Our advanced APA System is gaining recognition from companies, leading them to switch from competitors, including one of the world's largest personal computing firms.

Customers and partners who use our APA System have executed a total of 655,000 AI Agents.

Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) surged by an impressive 30%+, reflecting strong customer demand and long-term revenue momentum.

Closed the fiscal year with a strengthened financial position, bolstered by a growth in cash balance and increased free cash flow.

"Automation Anywhere has quickly established itself as the leader in Agentic Process Automation driving the Autonomous Enterprise, which is not a distant vision; it's a present reality," said Mihir Shukla, founder and CEO of Automation Anywhere. "Delivering our largest non-GAAP bookings quarter in the company's history while exceeding EBITDA guidance reinforces the strength of our business model and growing demand for our APA System around the world and across key industries. Unlike others who speak of future AI possibilities, APA is here now, transforming industries and driving measurable impact. We are committed to leading this transformation and continuing to deliver tangible value to our partners and customers."

For years, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) has helped businesses begin their digital transformation and automate up to 40% of their tasks. To help businesses accelerate their AI adoption journey and run complex processes autonomously, Automation Anywhere created the Agentic Process Automation (APA) category which builds on the company's legacy as a leader in RPA and drives the evolution of the autonomous enterprise. APA empowers businesses to orchestrate teams of AI agents, bots, APIs and people across various applications and cloud platforms, utilizing large language models. The APA System fundamentally transforms business operations. By fully integrating AI-driven automation, companies can significantly reduce manual workloads, improve accuracy, and speed up processes. This shift allows their workforce to focus on high-impact strategic initiatives.

Additional Highlights in FY25:

Industry Recognition: Automation Anywhere was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Task-Centric Automation Software, Q4 2024.

Automation Anywhere was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Task-Centric Automation Software, Q4 2024. Awards & Recognition: Automation Anywhere was recognized as America's Top Loved Workplaces® list, published by Newsweek and developed by Most Loved Workplace®. Selected as the Fast Company World Changing Ideas 2024 award winner in the Corporate Social Responsibility category.

Automation Anywhere was recognized as America's Top Loved Workplaces® list, published by Newsweek and developed by Most Loved Workplace®. Selected as the Fast Company World Changing Ideas 2024 award winner in the Corporate Social Responsibility category. Strategic Alliances: Announced at World Economic Forum at Davos in January 2025 , Automation Anywhere and PwC India strengthened their partnership by integrating advanced AI Agents capabilities into PwC India's proprietary Intelligent Spend Management Suite (ISMS).

Announced at World Economic Forum at in , Automation Anywhere and PwC India strengthened their partnership by integrating advanced AI Agents capabilities into PwC India's proprietary Intelligent Spend Management Suite (ISMS). Product Innovation: The company unveiled its new APA System, featuring second-generation GenAI Process Models and AI Agents for complex cognitive tasks. This includes new offerings such as AI Agent Studio for building custom autonomous AI Agents, Automator AI with Generative Recorder and enhanced Autopilot, improved Document Automation, and a conversational Automation Co-Pilot integration with Amazon Q.

Automation Anywhere's fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2025. As a private company, Automation Anywhere does not disclose detailed financial information.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the leader in Agentic Process Automation and guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through automation. Learn more at www.automationanywhere.com

