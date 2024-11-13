AUTOCANADA ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

News provided by

AutoCanada Inc.

Nov 13, 2024, 16:05 ET

  • Revenue was $1,627.9 million as compared to $1,657.4 million in the prior year, a decrease of $(29.6) million
  • Net income for the period was $7.1 million as compared to $22.8 million in the prior year, a decrease of $(15.7) million
  • Diluted earnings per share was $0.25 as compared to $0.81 in the prior year
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $53.2 million as compared to $66.7 million in the prior year, a decrease of $(13.5) million

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 13, 2024  /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024.

Paul Antony, Executive Chairman, stated, "In the third quarter of 2024, our Canadian operations continued to experience softening market conditions, with affordability pressures influencing consumer behavior and weighing on both gross profit per unit and demand for finance and insurance products. Meanwhile, our U.S. operations continued to face challenges."

"In response to these market dynamics, we have advanced our strategic realignment. This quarter, we completed the sale of two Canadian Stellantis dealerships, streamlined our RightRide operations by closing seven underperforming locations, and refocused remaining stores on tailored credit solutions for credit-challenged customers. In September, we also heightened restrictions on discretionary spending, paused acquisitions, and suspended share buybacks to prioritize core operations and efficient capital allocation."

"These actions support our goals to enhance profitability, reduce leverage, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. Following the third quarter, we launched our transformation plan alongside Bain & Company with four pilot dealerships in Western Canada. While it is early in the transformation process, we expect to achieve $100 million in annualized run-rate operational expense savings by the end of 2025."

Paul Antony concluded, "I want to extend my sincere gratitude to our dedicated employees and OEM partners for their resilience and continued support. Together, we are building a stronger foundation for AutoCanada's future."

Third Quarter Key Highlights and Recent Developments

Three-Months Ended September 30

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

2024

2023

% Change

Revenue

1,627,862

1,657,421

(1.8) %

  Same store revenue 2

1,553,875

1,606,346

(3.3) %

Gross profit

264,992

290,225

(8.7) %

  Gross profit percentage 2

16.3 %

17.5 %

(1.2) ppts

Operating expenses

216,148

223,830

(3.4) %

Net income

7,053

22,799

(69.1) %

Basic net income per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders

0.26

0.84

(69.0) %

Diluted net income per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders

0.25

0.81

(69.1) %

  Adjusted EBITDA 1

53,239

66,719

(20.2) %

  Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1

3.3 %

4.0 %

(0.7) ppts

  New retail vehicles2 sold (units)

11,208

10,555

6.2 %

  Used retail vehicles2 sold (units)

15,591

16,878

(7.6) %

  New vehicle gross profit per retail unit 2

4,189

5,648

(25.8) %

  Used vehicle gross profit per retail unit 2

1,351

1,919

(29.6) %

Parts and service ("P&S") gross profit

92,503

90,061

2.7 %

Collision repair ("Collision") gross profit

17,527

14,074

24.5 %

Finance, insurance and other ("F&I") gross profit per retail unit average2

3,206

3,424

(6.4) %

  Operating expenses before depreciation 2

200,581

208,349

(3.7) %

  Operating expenses before depreciation as a % of gross profit 2

75.7 %

71.8 %

3.9 ppts

 Floorplan financing expense

18,583

17,573

5.7 %

Consolidated revenue decreased due to weaker performance across used vehicle and F&I operations.

Consolidated gross profit decreased due to declining new vehicle gross profit per retail unit2 seen industry wide, continued negative pressure from structural issues in our U.S. Operations, and declining used vehicle sales, all resulting in lower contributions from F&I operations, partially offset by positive contributions from P&S and collision operations, and recent acquisitions.

Operating expenses before depreciation2 declined due to lower variable employee costs as a result of weaker gross profit and greater restrictions on hiring and discretionary spend.

Floorplan financing expenses increased as a result of increased new inventory levels partially offset by lower used vehicle inventory levels and decreasing interest rates.

Net income for the period decreased as a result of lower gross profits and higher floorplan financing expenses as discussed above.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the period and adjusted EBITDA margin1 decreased primarily as a result of lower gross profits and higher floorplan financing expenses as discussed above.

Canadian Operations Highlights

Three-Months Ended September 30

CANADIAN FINANCIAL RESULTS

2024

2023

% Change

Revenue

1,439,643

1,440,572

(0.1) %

Gross profit

240,737

252,698

(4.7) %

  Gross profit percentage 2

16.7 %

17.5 %

(0.8) ppts

Operating expenses

184,937

188,683

(2.0) %

Net income

20,422

25,910

(21.2) %

  Adjusted EBITDA 1

61,195

64,856

(5.6) %

Adjusted EBITDA margin 1

4.3 %

4.5 %

(0.2) ppts

  New retail vehicles2 sold (units)

9,599

9,185

4.5 %

  Used retail vehicles2 sold (units)

13,838

14,642

(5.5) %

  Used-to-new retail units ratio 2

1.44

1.59

(9.4) %

  New vehicle gross profit per retail unit 2

4,607

5,761

(20.0) %

  Used vehicle gross profit per retail unit 2

1,670

1,986

(15.9) %

 P&S gross profit

77,164

75,428

2.3 %

 Collision gross profit

17,527

14,074

24.5 %

 F&I gross profit per retail unit average 2

3,282

3,353

(2.1) %

 Floorplan financing expenses

16,082

15,398

4.4 %

Revenue and gross profit decreased due to weaker performance across new vehicle, used vehicle, and F&I operations, partially offset by positive contributions from P&S and collision operations, and recent acquisitions.

New vehicle gross profit per retail unit2 decreased as new vehicle market normalizes and inventory supply increased.

Used vehicle gross profit per retail unit2 decreased as a result of current used vehicle market dynamics resulting in the prioritization of lower priced vehicles and lower used retail vehicles2 sold.

F&I gross profit per retail unit average2 decreased slightly as the continued high interest rate environment has shifted payment mix towards more cash, Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEM") finance, and lease transactions and away from more profitable bank finance deals. This negative pressure has been partially offset with higher product penetrations on all deal types.

Growth in collision gross profit was largely driven by strong customer demand from increased insurance referrals and additional OEM certifications.

Adjusted EBITDA1 declined due to the reasons stated above combined with higher floorplan financing expenses.

U.S. Operations Highlights

Three-Months Ended September 30

U.S. FINANCIAL RESULTS

2024

2023

% Change

Revenue

188,219

216,849

(13.2) %

Gross profit

24,255

37,527

(35.4) %

  Gross profit percentage 2

12.9 %

17.3 %

(4.4) ppts

Operating expenses

31,211

35,147

(11.2) %

Net loss

(13,369)

(3,111)

(329.7) %

  Adjusted EBITDA 1

(7,956)

1,863

(527.1) %

Adjusted EBITDA margin 1

(4.2) %

0.9 %

(5.1) ppts

  New retail vehicles2 sold (units)

1,609

1,370

17.4 %

  Used retail vehicles2 sold (units)

1,753

2,236

(21.6) %

  Used-to-new retail units ratio 2

1.09

1.63

(33.1) %

  New vehicle gross profit per retail unit 2

1,697

4,893

(65.3) %

  Used vehicle gross profit per retail unit 2

(1,168)

1,481

(178.9) %

P&S gross profit

15,339

14,633

4.8 %

F&I gross profit per retail unit average 2

2,682

3,892

(31.1) %

Floorplan financing costs

2,501

2,175

15.0 %

Revenue declined largely due to lower used retail vehicle2 sales. Gross profit declined due to weaker new vehicles, used vehicles and F&I performance, including an increase in the used vehicle inventory writedown recognized into cost of sales. Used vehicle performance was negatively impacted by market dynamics that made sourcing optimal used vehicle inventory more challenging. P&S gross profit increased due to the successful implementation of a pricing initiative, including the creation of a parts pricing matrix and updating of warranty labour rates and pricing.

Net income decreased due to lower gross profits as noted above and higher financing costs.

Adjusted EBITDA1 declined due to lower gross profits and higher floorplan financing costs as noted above.

Collision Operations Highlights

Three-Months Ended September 30

Collision Financial Results

2024

2023

% Change

Revenue

31,487

29,014

8.5 %

Gross profit

17,527

14,074

24.5 %

   Gross profit percentage 2

55.7 %

48.5 %

7.2 ppts

Adjusted EBITDA 1

4,865

3,454

40.9 %

   Same store revenue 2

29,920

28,621

4.5 %

   Same store gross profit 2

16,844

13,882

21.3 %

   Same store gross profit percentage 2

56.3 %

48.5 %

7.8 ppts

Collision revenue and gross profit increased reflecting contributions from increased insurance referrals and strong customer demand supported by additional OEM certifications.

Collision gross profit percentage2 increased due to continued negotiation of parts discount agreements with our vendors, improved parts procurement practices to obtain the best discounts on OEM parts, and implementation of the collision playbook and training process to increase capacity and productivity during the quarter.

Same store2 revenue, gross profit, and gross profit percentage2 increased for the reasons noted above.

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased due to higher gross profits as noted above.

Other Recent Developments

During the quarter:

  • For the period from July 1 to August 14, 2024, the Company repurchased and cancelled 117,700 shares for an average price of $18.86 under its Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") and automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") for consideration of $2.2 million. On August 15, 2024, the ASPP was terminated early in accordance with its terms.
  • On July 30, 2024, S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") issued a research update where the Company's Credit Rating was reaffirmed at 'B+' and outlook was revised from 'Stable' to' Negative'.
  • AutoCanada identified a cybersecurity incident on August 11, 2024 that impacted its internal information technology ("IT") systems. This incident has been contained and remediation and investigation efforts are ongoing.
  • On September 10, 2024, the Company completed the strategic divestiture of two Stellantis stores located in Ponoka, Alberta and Airdrie, Alberta.
  • On September 24, 2024, the Company announced the restructuring of its RightRide operations, including the closure of several underperforming RightRide locations.
  • On September 27, 2024, the Company announced an amendment to its senior credit facility that offers additional covenant headroom for the period from September 30, 2024 to September 30, 2025.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 will be held on November 13, 2024 at 4:00 pm Mountain (6:00 pm Eastern). To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-888-664-6392 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

This conference call will also be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at the following URL: https://investors.autocan.ca/event/2024-q3-conference-call/

MD&A and Financial Statements

Information included in this press release is a summary of results. It should be read in conjunction with AutoCanada's Interim Consolidated Financial Statements ("Interim Financial Statements") and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month period and nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, which can be found on the Company's website at www.autocan.ca or on www.sedarplus.ca.

All comparisons presented in this press release are between the three-month period ended September 30, 2024 and the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, unless otherwise indicated. Results are reported in Canadian dollars and have been rounded to the nearest thousand dollars, unless otherwise stated.

1

See "NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES" below.

2

This press release contains "SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES". Section 13. NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES of the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three-month period and nine-month period ended September 30, 2024 ("MD&A") is hereby incorporated by reference for further information regarding the composition of these measures (accessible through the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca).

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except for share and per share amounts)

Three-month period ended

Nine-month period ended

September 30,
2024

$

September 30,
2023

$

September 30,
2024

$

September 30,
2023

$

  Revenue (Note 6)

1,627,862

1,657,421

4,649,769

4,953,009

  Cost of sales (Note 7)

(1,362,870)

(1,367,196)

(3,905,774)

(4,089,064)

Gross profit

264,992

290,225

743,995

863,945

  Operating expenses (Note 8)

(216,148)

(223,830)

(649,687)

(664,447)

Operating profit before other income and expense

48,844

66,395

94,308

199,498

Lease and other income, net

3,301

2,182

7,236

7,770

 (Loss) gain on disposal of assets, net  (Note 12, 27)

(197)

(39)

22,429

67

  Impairment of non-financial assets (Note 17)

(597)

(19,106)

   Operating profit

51,351

68,538

104,867

207,335

Finance costs (Note 9)

(42,768)

(38,112)

(116,110)

(106,699)

Finance income (Note 9)

1,497

202

2,283

2,112

Gain on redemption liabilities

1,269

627

Other gains (losses), net

69

(156)

417

(288)

Income (loss) for the period before taxation

11,418

30,472

(7,916)

102,460

Income tax expense (Note 10)

4,365

7,673

20,466

26,049

Net income (loss) for the period

7,053

22,799

(28,382)

76,411





Other comprehensive (loss) income





Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss



Foreign operations currency translation

(552)

3,933

2,407

7,213

Change in fair value of cash flow hedge (Note 21)

396

(206)

1,486

Income tax relating to these items

(101)

51

(379)

Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period

(552)

4,228

2,252

8,320

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

6,501

27,027

(26,130)

84,731





Net income (loss) for the period attributable to:



AutoCanada shareholders

5,992

19,897

(30,697)

70,266

Non-controlling interests

1,061

2,902

2,315

6,145

7,053

22,799

(28,382)

76,411

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period attributable to:



AutoCanada shareholders

5,440

24,125

(28,445)

78,586

Non-controlling interests

1,061

2,902

2,315

6,145

6,501

27,027

(26,130)

84,731

Net  income (loss) per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders:



Basic

0.26

0.84

(1.31)

2.98

Diluted

0.25

0.81

(1.31)

2.87





Weighted average shares



Basic (Note 23)

23,167,774

23,593,493

23,374,538

23,548,608

Diluted (Note 23)

23,835,049

24,498,108

23,374,538

24,443,285

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements and can be found on the Company's website at www.autocan.ca or on www.sedarplus.ca.

 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

September 30, 2024
(Unaudited)

$

December 31, 2023

$

ASSETS

Current assets



Cash

132,800

103,146

Trade and other receivables (Note 13)

253,981

222,076

Inventories (Note 14)

1,075,578

1,154,311

Current tax recoverable

12,536

22,187

Other current assets (Note 18)

14,817

15,718

Assets held for sale (Note 12)

31,736

22,152

1,521,448

1,539,590

  Property and equipment (Note 15)

357,005

378,269

  Right-of-use assets

428,312

405,105

  Other long-term assets (Note 18)

17,025

16,708

Deferred income tax

18,618

35,444

  Derivative financial instruments (Note 21)

3,920

Intangible assets

664,827

682,137

Goodwill

98,687

98,266

3,105,922

3,159,439

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables (Note 19)

214,908

238,427

Revolving floorplan facilities (Note 20)

1,155,679

1,174,595

Vehicle repurchase obligations

1,793

1,982

Indebtedness (Note 20)

24,344

744

Lease liabilities

42,000

28,411

Redemption liabilities

21,953

22,580

   Other liabilities (Note 21)

12,351

12,325

1,473,028

1,479,064

  Long-term indebtedness (Note 20)

544,448

562,178

  Long-term lease liabilities

481,464

469,013

  Long-term redemption liabilities

25,000

25,000

  Derivative financial instruments (Note 21)

5,691

2,219

Other long-term liabilities

430

1,368

Deferred income tax

51,749

55,768

2,581,810

2,594,610

EQUITY

Attributable to AutoCanada shareholders

497,839

534,847

Attributable to non-controlling interests

26,273

29,982

524,112

564,829

3,105,922

3,159,439

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements and can be found on the Company's website at www.autocan.ca or on www.sedarplus.ca.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three-month period ended

Nine-month period ended

September 30,
2024

$

September 30,
2023

$

September 30,
2024

$

September 30,
2023

$

Cash provided by (used in):

Operating activities



Net income (loss) for the period

7,053

22,799

(28,382)

76,411

Adjustments for:



Income tax expense (Note 10)

4,365

7,673

20,466

26,049

Finance costs (Note 9) 1

42,768

38,112

116,110

106,699

Depreciation of right-of-use assets (Note 8)

9,013

8,298

26,375

24,757

Depreciation of property and equipment (Note 8)

6,428

6,782

19,074

18,571

Amortization of intangible assets (Note 8)

126

401

377

401

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets, net (Note 12, 27)

197

39

(22,429)

(67)

Share-based compensation (Note 22)

1,873

1,740

6,274

4,677

Unrealized fair value changes on foreign exchange forward contracts (Note 21)

(112)

932

2,079

381

Gain on redemption liabilities

(1,269)

(627)

Impairment of non-financial assets (Note 17)

597

19,106

Net change in non-cash working capital (Note 26)

(44,809)

(5,321)

954

36,372

26,230

81,455

159,377

294,251

Income taxes recovered (paid)

19,043

(9,527)

2,494

(46,875)

Interest paid 1

(42,140)

(41,289)

(114,095)

(107,367)

Settlement of share-based awards, net

(167)

389

(1,247)

(622)

2,966

31,028

46,529

139,387

Investing activities



Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (Note 11)

(41)

(20,197)

(47,027)

  Purchases of property and equipment (Note 15)

(5,710)

(16,161)

(25,731)

(64,939)

Additions to intangible assets

(70)

(241)

(742)

(1,227)

Adjustments to prior year business acquisitions

(1)

(506)

254

Proceeds on sale of property and equipment (Note 12)

2,295

328

53,923

844

Proceeds on divestiture of dealership (Note 12, 27)

33,211

33,211


29,725

(16,115)

39,958

(112,095)

Financing activities



Proceeds from indebtedness

142,058

160,486

495,071

472,528

Repayment of indebtedness

(133,823)

(140,054)

(490,228)

(488,969)

Repayment of Executive Advance

1,374

1,624

Repurchase of common shares under Normal Course Issuer Bid (Note 23)

(2,220)

(9,942)

Shares settled from treasury, net (Note 23)

185

1

4

353

Payments for purchase of UD LP minority interest (Note 28)

(22,500)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(4,294)

(3,830)

Repayment of loans by non-controlling interests

725

2,961

3,087

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

(5,499)

(5,499)

Principal portion of lease payments, net

(7,499)

(7,256)

(23,253)

(21,423)

(6,073)

14,551

(57,680)

(36,630)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(16)

986

847

(115)

Net increase (decrease) in cash

26,602

30,450

29,654

(9,453)

Cash at beginning of period

106,198

68,398

103,146

108,301

Cash at end of period

132,800

98,848

132,800

98,848

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements and can be found on the Company's website at www.autocan.ca or on www.sedarplus.ca.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Therefore, these financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) or to cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, financing activities, cash, and indebtedness determined in accordance with GAAP, as indicators of our performance. We provide these additional non-GAAP measures ("Non-GAAP Measures"), capital management measures, and supplementary financial measures to assist investors in determining the Company's ability to generate earnings and cash provided by (used in) operating activities and to provide additional information on how these cash resources are used.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not earnings measures recognized by GAAP and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP. Investors are cautioned that these Non-GAAP Measures should not replace net earnings or loss (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of the Company's performance, cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities or as a measure of liquidity and cash flows. The Company's methods of calculating referenced Non-GAAP Measures may differ from the methods used by other issuers. Therefore, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

We list and define these "NON-GAAP MEASURES" below:

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is an indicator of a company's operating performance over a period of time and ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted EBITDA provides an indication of the results generated by our principal business activities prior to:

  • Interest expense (other than interest expense on floorplan financing), income taxes, depreciation, and amortization;
  • Charges that introduce volatility unrelated to operating performance by virtue of the impact of external factors (such as share-based compensation amounts attributed to certain equity issuances as part of the Used Digital Division);
  • Non-cash charges (such as impairment, recoveries, gains or losses on derivatives, revaluation of contingent consideration and revaluation of redemption liabilities);
  • Charges outside the normal course of business (such as restructuring, gains and losses on dealership divestitures, and real estate transactions); and
  • Charges that are non-recurring in nature (such as provisions for settlement income).

The Company considers this measure meaningful as it provides improved continuity with respect to the comparison of our operating performance over a period of time.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA margin is an indicator of a company's operating performance specifically in relation to our revenue performance.

The Company considers this measure meaningful as it provides improved continuity with respect to the comparison of our operating performance with retaining and growing profitability as our revenue and scale changes over a period of time.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATIONS

Adjusted EBITDA and Segmented Adjusted EBITDA

The following table illustrates segmented adjusted EBITDA for the three-month periods ended September 30:

Three-Months Ended
September 30, 2024

Three-Months Ended
September 30, 2023

Canada

U.S.

Total

Canada

U.S.

Total

Net income (loss) for the period

20,422

(13,369)

7,053

25,910

(3,111)

22,799

Add back (deduct):






Income tax expense (recovery)

4,347

18

4,365

7,777

(104)

7,673

Depreciation of right of use assets

8,400

613

9,013

7,565

733

8,298

Depreciation of property and equipment

5,864

564

6,428

6,140

642

6,782

Amortization of intangible assets

126

126

401

401

Interest on long-term indebtedness

6,396

3,574

9,970

7,525

2,859

10,384

Lease liability interest

8,274

629

8,903

7,546

844

8,390

Impairment of non-financial assets

582

15

597

Gain on redemption liabilities

(1,269)

(1,269)

Canadian franchise dealership restructuring charges

(1,628)

(1,628)

Unrealized fair value changes in derivative instruments

5,268

5,268

1,173

1,173

Amortization of loss on terminated hedges


817

817

Unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains)

378

378

(37)

(37)

Software implementation costs

1,013

1,013

Cybersecurity incident costs

314

314

RightRide restructuring charges

2,511

2,511

Loss on disposal of assets

197

197

39

39

Adjusted EBITDA

61,195

(7,956)

53,239

64,856

1,863

66,719

The following table illustrates collision adjusted EBITDA for the three-month periods ended September 30:

Three-Months Ended
September 30, 2024

Three-Months Ended
September 30, 2023

Collision Operations

Canada

U.S.

Total

Canada

U.S.

Total

Period from July 1 to September 30






Net income for the period

2,955

2,955

1,790

1,790

Add back:






Income tax expense


9

9

Depreciation of right of use assets

585

585

588

588

Depreciation of property and equipment

485

485

430

430

Lease liability interest

840

840

661

661

Gain on disposal of assets


(24)

(24)

Adjusted EBITDA

4,865

4,865

3,454

3,454

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The following table illustrates segmented adjusted EBITDA margin for the three-month periods ended September 30:

Three-Months Ended
September 30, 2024

Three-Months Ended
September 30, 2023

Canada

U.S.

Total

Canada

U.S.

Total

Adjusted EBITDA

61,195

(7,956)

53,239

64,856

1,863

66,719

Revenue

1,439,643

188,219

1,627,862

1,440,572

216,849

1,657,421

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

4.3 %

(4.2) %

3.3 %

4.5 %

0.9 %

4.0 %

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information (collectively "forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. We hereby provide cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "will continue", "is anticipated", "projection", "vision", "goals", "objective", "target", "schedules", "outlook", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "could", "should", "plan", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "will", "believe", "shall" and similar expressions) and the financial outlook with respect to the transformation plan are not historical facts and are forward-looking and may involve estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict.

Forward-looking statements and financial outlook in this press release include: AutoCanada's future financial position and expected run-rate operational expense savings from the transformation plan.

Forward-looking statements and financial outlook provide information about management's expectations and plans for the future and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward looking statements and financial outlook are based on various assumptions, and expectations that AutoCanada believes are reasonable in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that these assumptions and expectations will prove correct. Those assumptions and expectations are based on information currently available to AutoCanada, including information obtained from third-party consultants and other third-party sources, and the historic performance of AutoCanada's businesses. AutoCanada cautions that the assumptions used to prepare such forward-looking statements and financial outlook, including AutoCanada's expected run-rate operational expense savings through the transformation plan, could prove to be incorrect or inaccurate.

This financial outlook is disclosed to assist current and future shareholders to evaluate the effectiveness of AutoCanada's transformation plan and readers are cautioned that it may not be suitable for any other purpose.

The expected run-rate operational expense savings are based on the assumptions that staffing optimization, improved store efficiencies and productivity gains, and consolidation of operations will decrease labour and overhead costs. Additional key assumptions or risk factors with respect to achieving the operational expense savings include successful execution, no overruns in one-time restructuring costs incurred in connection with the transformation plan, economic stability, and other external factors. In addition to the significant assumptions referred to in this paragraph, refer to "Forwarding-Looking Statements" within Section 1 Reader Advisories and Forward-Looking Statements and Section 12 Risk Factors of the MD&A for a detailed review of significant business risks affecting AutoCanada.

In preparing the forward-looking statements and financial outlook, AutoCanada considered numerous economic, market and operational assumptions, including key assumptions listed under Section 3 Market and Financial Outlook of the MD&A.

The forward-looking statements and financial outlook are also subject to the risks and uncertainties set forth below. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, as many important factors are beyond our control, AutoCanada's actual performance and financial results may vary materially from those estimates and expectations contemplated, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include risks relating to failure to realize expected cost-savings, cost overruns in one-time restructuring expenses, compliance with laws and regulations, reduced customer demand, operational risks, force majeure, labour relations matters, our ability to access external sources of debt and equity capital, and the risks identified in (i) the MD&A under Section 12 Risk Factors and (ii) AutoCanada's most recent Annual Information Form for the year-ended December 31, 2023 (the "AIF"). The preceding list of assumptions, risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive.

Accordingly, these factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and financial outlook. Therefore, any such forward-looking statements and financial outlook are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed throughout this press release and in the MD&A.

Details of the Company's material forward-looking statements are included in the Company's most recent AIF. The AIF and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR website (www.sedarplus.ca) describe the risks, material assumptions, and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference.

When relying on our forward-looking statements and financial outlook to make decisions with respect to AutoCanada, investors and others should carefully consider the preceding factors, other uncertainties and potential events. Any forward-looking statements and financial outlook are provided as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, AutoCanada does not undertake to update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or financial outlook.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 83 franchised dealerships, comprised of 28 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Acura, Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Lincoln, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo branded vehicles. In addition, AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment currently operates 3 used vehicle dealerships and 1 used vehicle auction business supporting the Used Digital Division, 5 RightRide division locations, and 11 stand-alone collision centres within our group of 27 collision centres. In 2023, the Company generated revenue in excess of $6 billion and our dealerships sold over 100,000 retail vehicles.

Additional Information

Additional information about AutoCanada is available at the Company's website at www.autocan.ca and www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE AutoCanada Inc.

For further information contact: Samuel Cochrane, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 604.910.5509, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

AutoCanada Inc.

About AutoCanada AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 83 franchised dealerships, comprised of 28 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler,...