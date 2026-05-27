IRVINE, Calif., May 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Aurzen today introduced the Aurzen Roku TV EAZZE D1R air Smart Projector, the world's first portable projector with the Roku streaming experience built-in, combining SGS-verified brightness standards with a simple, streaming-first setup in a compact, go-anywhere design.

the world's first portable Roku TV smart projector, Aurzen EAZZE D1R air

Portable projectors continue to evolve toward more flexible entertainment experiences, especially for users who want to take entertainment beyond the living room--whether moving between rooms, traveling, or setting up outdoor movie nights. However, setup complexity, placement limitations, and power availability can still affect everyday portability.

The D1R air is designed to remove these barriers by integrating the Roku streaming experience directly into the device, enabling instant access to thousands of streaming apps through a familiar, TV-like interface without external devices or complicated setup--making it easier to start watching almost anywhere.

For truly mobile use, the projector supports USB-C power input with 65W fast-charging power bank compatibility, allowing it to run in environments without fixed power access. A thoughtfully designed bottom power layout keeps cables out of the way, enabling smooth, uninterrupted rotation without drag or restriction--so users can freely adjust the projection angle without being limited by cord positioning. It is also compatible with the Aurzen Universal Stand with a built-in 25,000mAh power bank, enabling extended viewing sessions for outdoor setups, backyard movie nights, or travel use.

When it comes to viewing quality, the D1R air delivers native 1080p resolution with up to 300 ANSI lumens of SGS-verified brightness, providing reliable performance across a range of indoor and evening outdoor environments. Six optimized picture modes--Roku, Standard, Vivid, Movie, Sports, and Eco--adapt the image for different types of content and lighting conditions, while dual 5W speakers with Dolby Audio support deliver clear sound that carries in both indoor and open-air settings.

Engineered for real-world flexibility, the D1R air features a smooth 180° gimbal design that allows projection onto walls, ceilings, or even improvised outdoor surfaces. ToF (Time of Flight) autofocus and automatic keystone correction adjust the image within seconds, enabling quick setup even in unfamiliar environments.

The Aurzen D1R air is now available on Amazon US at a regular price of $239.99, with a limited-time launch offer of $149.99. In Canada, it is available on Amazon CA at a regular price of CA$219.99, with an introductory price of CA$199.99. In the U.S., the Aurzen Roku TV projector bundle with carrying bag is also available at Best Buy and Macy's at an introductory price of $189.99.

About Aurzen

Aurzen is a global innovator in smart projection technology. By combining advanced optical engineering with intuitive software and user-focused design, Aurzen delivers products that bring big-screen experiences to any space. The company pioneered the world's first Tri-Fold Truly Portable Projector, ZIP, and its designs have been recognized with multiple international awards, including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Award, G-Mark Award, and IDEA Award.

SOURCE Aurzen

ShenJean, [email protected], 13048879160