Aurora Launches Daily Special™ in Germany, Delivering High-Quality, Affordable Medical Cannabis to Patients

Daily Special™ launch expands Aurora's leading portfolio of medical cannabis products available in the company's fastest growing market

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical cannabis company, announces the launch of Daily Special™, a new medical cannabis brand for the German market. Designed to offer reliable, high-quality flower at an accessible price point, the Daily Special brand is an exciting addition to Germany's rapidly growing medical cannabis sector, following record performance for the company.

With this launch, Aurora strengthens its commitment to expanding patient choice, improving affordability, and delivering consistent, pharmaceutical-grade products backed by global GMP production standards.

"The launch of Daily Special in Germany is a clear demonstration of Aurora's long-term investment and leadership in one of the world's most important medical cannabis markets and key region for the company," said, Andreas Dotterweich, Senior Vice President, Aurora Europe. "As a global leader, we are uniquely positioned to introduce a new brand that we believe will resonate with patients and support the development of Germany's medical cannabis sector as it enters its next phase of growth."

Available at German pharmacies and through Telemedicine platforms from December 19, 2025, the Daily Special launch introduces a sativa-dominant cultivar born from Gelonade × Biscotti, with a range of 21-23% THC < 1% CBD. Delivering a vibrant sensory experience highlighted by intense citrus, sweet-earthy, and diesel-forward aromas and a rich terpene profile contributes to its distinctive character and premium appeal.

With one of the world's largest cannabis genetic libraries and global portfolios of high-quality medical cannabis products, Aurora is well positioned to support the growth of the German sector. The company remains committed to expanding patient access and supporting the development of new markets as opportunities arise.

About Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora is Opening the World to Cannabis™, serving both the medical and consumer markets across Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Drift®, San Raf®, Daily Special™, Tasty's™, Being® and Greybeard®. Medical cannabis brands include Cannabis flos Aurora™, MedReleaf®, CanniMed®, Aurora® and Whistler Medical Marijuana Corporation®, as well as international brands Pedanios®, IndiMed™, and CraftPlant™.

Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the launch of Daily Special™ in Germany, competitive advantages in genetics and innovation, the Company's investment and leadership in the German medical cannabis market and expectations for continued growth in that market, the Company's commitment to expanding patient choice, improving affordability, and delivering consistent, pharmaceutical-grade products backed by global GMP production standards, and the Company's ongoing commitment to supporting the development of new markets as opportunities arise.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the magnitude and duration of potential new or increased tariffs imposed on goods imported from Canada into the United States; the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information from dated June 17, 2025 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

