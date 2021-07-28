Aurora Expeditions becomes the newest Global partner of powerhouse luxury travel network Virtuoso®

This remarkable 'by-invitation-only' partnership brings Aurora Expeditions together with Virtuoso's incomparable list of travel advisors in Asia-Pacific and expands it to the more than 50 countries where Virtuoso operates. "Becoming part of Virtuoso's global network is a milestone accomplishment for Aurora Expeditions," says Aurora Expeditions CEO Monique Ponfoort. "We've been afforded the opportunity to work with their incredibly talented and reputable member agencies in other areas of the world such as the Asia-Pacific, and our home country of Australia, so adding the Global Team and its adventurous client base to the mix is a true honor for us."

"Virtuoso is thrilled to expand our relationship with Aurora Expeditions to now include a reach that goes beyond our initial offerings to the Asian-Pacific market," says Beth Butzlaff, Vice President, Global Partner Relations, Virtuoso. "Aurora's passion for adventure, one of the leading drivers of post-pandemic travel, conservation and perspective-altering experiences, are what our advisors and their clients continue to seek out and embrace with open arms."

"The expedition and luxury travel space has evolved in a significant way. In a new landscape where travelers are looking for more life-changing and transformative experiences, Aurora Expeditions helps to ignite this curiosity. Our shared value of experiential travel resonates with the Virtuoso family, making Aurora an ideal fit for our network," said Matthew d. Upchurch, Virtuoso, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Virtuoso travel advisors can access the Aurora Expeditions profile which includes voyages, pricing sheets, images, trip notes and other relevant collateral via their portal.

Traveling to awe-inspiring places including Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falklands, the Arctic (European and Canadian), Alaska, the Russian Far East, Costa Rica, Baja California and West Papua, Aurora's unexampled adventures are led by an outstanding team of experienced expedition leaders. Soon announcing the maiden voyage of its newest ship named after world-renowned marine biologist, oceanographer and explorer Dr. Sylvia Earle, Aurora Expeditions joins Virtuoso's carefully curated list of luxury travel partners including airlines, hospitality, cruise lines, tour operators and tourism boards.

Aurora Expeditions is an award-winning, Australian owned expedition company celebrating its 30th anniversary year. A pioneer in Polar Expeditions, Aurora is truly committed to environmentally responsible travel, we are committed to preserving the beauty and majesty that mother nature possesses, and we take real actions for the care of the planet.

Founded on the guiding principles of adventure and endless exploration, the small ship experience is intimate and friendly, and Aurora Expeditions takes guests on perspective-altering experiences to some of the most remote and incredible places on earth.

With two ships, both designed for the discovery, the Greg Mortimer, and now a second and brand-new small expedition ship the Sylvia Earle, is named after the acclaimed marine biologist, oceanographer, explorer and conservationist Dr. Sylvia Earle.

As part of Aurora's ongoing commitment to ensure that we are doing small ship expedition travel in the safest and most enjoyable way possible, every aspect of Aurora Expeditions Health and Safety program has been strengthened. Further information can be found here: https://www.auroraexpeditions.com.au/why-travel-with-us/health-safety/

Virtuoso® is the leading international travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,100 travel agency locations with more than 22,000 elite travel advisors in over 50 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with more than 2,000 of the world's best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. (U.S.) $30 billion in annual travel sales make Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry.

