Aurora Cannabis Introduces the Company's First Inhalable Resin Cartridges for Patients in the United Kingdom

EDMONTON, AB, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical cannabis company, has announced today the availability of medical cannabis concentrates to patients in the United Kingdom (UK). This launch marks the company's meaningful step in offering its proprietary cultivar-specific inhalable cannabis extracts in the UK market. These products are available to patients in Canada and Australia and this launch reinforces Aurora's commitment to expanding patient access to an even greater variety of high-quality, premium medical cannabis globally.

"As a company dedicated to patient care and ensuring we regularly listen to patient feedback – we recognized a real need for a convenient, and discreet consumption option and are excited to introduce a new cannabis format at a promised level of quality," said Trisha Cassidy, Managing Director Aurora UK and Ireland. "Our launch of inhalable cannabis cartridges are another step forward in our mission to provide physicians with a larger variety of high-quality medical cannabis that can meet the growing needs and wishes of patients here in the UK. We look forward to receiving feedback from physicians and patients with this expanded offering."

The two novel cultivar-specific Aurora 1.2g resin cartridges have been developed from two highly sought-after proprietary cultivars: Sourdough (indica) and Electric Honeydew (sativa). The inhalation method of these cartridges offers an ideal solution for fast and controlled delivery of medical cannabis.

Key benefits of cannabis inhalers include:

Aurora's industry-leading portfolio of cannabis products is available nationwide for cannabis retailers to offer. Patients may contact their clinic for further information or consult their doctor.

About Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets across Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Tasty's, Being and Greybeard. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., as well as international brands, Pedanios, IndiMed and CraftPlant. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

Contact

For Media: Michelle Lefler | VP, Communications & PR | [email protected]

For Investors: ICR, Inc. | [email protected]

