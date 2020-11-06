Aurora Cannabis Inc. Reminds Shareholders to Vote Before the Proxy Voting Deadline for the Upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Shareholders are reminded to vote prior to the proxy voting deadline of

10:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on November 9, 2020

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, would like to remind shareholders to cast their votes for the resolutions that will be voted on at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") in advance of the proxy voting deadline of 10:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on Monday, November 9, 2020.

The Meeting will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Mountain Time). Due to the global COVID-19 public health emergency, it will be held for the first time in a virtual-only format, via live webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/242822694. A virtual-only meeting is being adopted this year to give all shareholders an equal opportunity to participate at the meeting regardless of their geographic location or particular constraints, circumstances or risks they may be facing as a result of COVID-19.

Aurora's Board of Directors unanimously recommends that shareholders vote FOR

all proposed resolutions that will be voted on at the Meeting.

Aurora shareholders are encouraged to read the meeting materials in detail and cast their votes prior to the proxy voting deadline. Copies of the meeting materials and instructions on how to attend and vote at the virtual Meeting can be found under Aurora's profile on SEDAR or on Aurora's website at https://investor.auroramj.com/about-aurora/corporate-governance/.

Your vote is important! Please vote today!

How to Vote and Shareholder Questions

To ensure that your shares will be voted at the meeting, shareholders are encouraged to vote online or by telephone in advance of the proxy cut-off of 10:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on November 9, 2020.

Registered Holders:

INTERNET: Vote online at www.investorvote.com using the control number located on the form of proxy.

TELEPHONE: Call 1-866-732-VOTE (8683) toll free.

Beneficial Holders:

INTERNET: Vote online at www.proxyvote.com using the control number located on the voting instruction form.

TELEPHONE: Call 1-800-474-7493 (ENGLISH) OR 1-800-474-7501 (FRENCH).

Shareholders who have questions about the meeting resolutions or need assistance voting may contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group, Aurora's strategic advisor and proxy solicitation agent at:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

North America Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184

International: 1-416-304-0211

Email: [email protected]

About Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Whistler, and Reliva. Providing customers with innovative, high-quality cannabis and hemp products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and recreational markets wherever they are launched. For more information, please visit our website at www.auroramj.com.

Forward looking statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected developments at the date the statements are made, such as current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment and future approvals and permits. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including general business and economic conditions, changes in laws and regulations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated September 24, 2020 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

