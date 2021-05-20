Aurora Cannabis and Grow Group PLC Renew Market Access Services Agreement for Medical Cannabis in the United Kingdom

NYSE |TSX: ACB

EDMONTON, AB, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Aurora Germany GmbH, a subsidiary of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, and Grow Group PLC ("Grow"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving access to cannabis-based medicines in the United Kingdom ("UK"), today announced the extension of their long-standing strategic relationship by signing a two-year market access services agreement for the UK. Aurora was one of the first companies to enter into a strategic relationship with Grow in August 2019 and since then, both companies have become leaders in the rapidly growing medical cannabis market in the UK.

"We are delighted to extend our existing strategic relationship with Grow," stated Miguel Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Cannabis. "We have worked successfully with Grow and their joint venture partner, IPS, since entering the UK market. Renewing this agreement will help to broaden access for patients by leveraging Grow's work educating physicians and creating awareness of medical cannabis options. Aurora is committed to providing access to legally produced high-quality pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis to address the needs of the growing European medical cannabis market, made possible with our EU GMP facility, Aurora Nordic."

"Everything we do is with the patient in mind. Addressing patients' needs and broadening access to medical cannabis in the UK is at the heart of Grow's strategy," said Pierre van Weperen, Managing Director of Grow Group PLC, UK & Ireland. "Quality of products, broad range of offerings and a strong supply chain is critical to serving the UK's fast-growing patient population. Partnering with companies like Aurora will continue to enable us to offer a portfolio of high-quality flowers and extracts to doctors and the patients who will benefit from them. Every day, these products make a difference for patients and we look forward to advancing market access together with Aurora."

About Aurora

Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Pedanios, Whistler, and Reliva CBD. Providing customers with innovative, high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and recreational markets wherever they are launched. For more information, please visit our website at www.auroramj.com.

Aurora's common shares trade on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "ACB", and is a constituent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

About Grow Group PLC

Grow Group PLC exists to unlock the medical potential of cannabis for those who need it through three business units: Grow Pharma, Grow Trading and Grow Biotech. Grow Pharma works with the producers of the best cannabis-based medicines and helps them introduce their products in new markets like the UK and Ireland, creating long-term value for them and offering solutions for patients. The Grow Pharma team also focuses on supporting clinics and individual healthcare professionals and through our partnership with IPS Specials Pharma we work with the best importer, distributor, and pharmacy in the country to deliver the medication to patients. Ultimately, all Grow Group activities are aimed at improving patient access to cannabis medicines. Learn more about us at www.growgroupplc.com and follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/grow-grow-plc .

For further information: For Media: Michelle Lefler, VP, Communications & PR, [email protected]oramj.com; Yvonne Moeller, Director Communications Europe, [email protected]; For Investors: ICR, Inc., Investor Relations, [email protected]

