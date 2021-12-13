Aurora Cannabis Again Scores Highest Among Cannabis Corporate Boards in The Globe and Mail's Board Games Report

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, is pleased to acknowledge the Company's increased ranking in The Globe and Mail's 2021 annual Report on Business review of Corporate Boards, known as Board Games. As recognized in the 2021 Board Games results, Aurora received 77 out of 100 eligible points, ranking notably higher than others in its peer group of cannabis companies.

For the 20th year in a row, Report on Business has assessed the boards and governance practices of Canada's largest corporations within the S&P/TSX Composite using a rigorous set of governance criteria designed to go beyond minimum mandatory rules imposed by regulators. Evaluated across four categories including Board Composition, Shareholding and Compensation, Shareholder Rights, and Disclosure, Aurora's 2021 score signifies a considerable improvement from the previous years' results of 72 and 67 out of 100 in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Ronald Funk, Chairman of Aurora stated, "With each passing year, Aurora continues to exhibit growth and maturity across all areas of the business. Our improved ranking in the 2021 Board Games report is a strong indication of the progress we are making as an organization as we continue to identify ways in which our policies and practices can better serve our stakeholders. I am proud and honoured to be part of a Board that stands out from its peers and demonstrates strength in governance, strategic direction and accountability."

Aurora's 2021 Proxy Circular can be viewed here. For more information on The Globe and Mail's Board Games methodology and to view this year's comprehensive ranking of Canada's corporate boards, visit here.

About Aurora

Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Whistler, Reliva and KG7 CBD. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at http://www.auroramj.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB" and is a constituent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's continuous improvements in governance related matters.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19, and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated September 27, 2021 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

