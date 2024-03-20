Aurora Cannabis Achieves Australia's TGA GMP Certification, Setting Global Standard for Quality and Compliance

Milestone Achievement Signals Company's Commitment to Solidifying its Leadership in the Australian Market

EDMONTON, AB, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB) – The Canadian based leading global medical cannabis company has received Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for its Canadian production facilities, River and Ridge. The TGA is responsible for regulating the supply, import, export, manufacturing and advertising of therapeutic goods in Australia. Obtaining TGA's GMP certification enables the company to deliver top-tier cannabis products to Australia while confirming Aurora's dedication to exporting products fully compliant with TGA regulations and the stipulations of TGO 93 (Standard for Medical Cannabis). The license grants approval for Aurora to broaden its product range offerings in the country, comprising dried flower, resin cartridges, pastilles and oils.

"I'm proud to announce Aurora has obtained TGA GMP certification for our world class Canadian production facilities," said Gorana Lakic, Vice President, Quality at Aurora. "This achievement adds to the number of global certifications Aurora has received and solidifies our dedication to quality and compliance. With this significant achievement, we reaffirm our commitment to maintaining the highest standards and manufacturing practices to deliver premium medical cannabis products to our valued patients."

This landmark certification, granted on March 15, 2024, strengthens Aurora's dedication to supporting the continued growth and development of the Australian medical cannabis market, which is rapidly expanding and estimated to be worth $400 million AUD, making it the largest medical market in the world outside of North America.1 As the long-standing exclusive supplier to MedReleaf Australia, and recently announced parent company, Aurora will continue to introduce innovative and differentiated products to the market.

MedReleaf Australia and Aurora remain dedicated to ensuring Australian patients can access a dependable and consistent supply of premium-quality products and providing doctors expanded options for patient care.

For further information about medical cannabis products, doctors and health care professionals can contact MedReleaf Australia's clinical support team or visit their website: www.medreleafaustralia.com.au.

_________________________________ 1 The Pennington Institute, "Cannabis in Australia 2023." (Estimated revenue of AUD$210m for January to June 2023 has been annualized)

