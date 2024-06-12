NEW YORK and GELDERMALSEN, Netherlands, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- UltiMaker, a global leader in 3D printing, and trinckle, a leading provider of design automation software, today announced a case study showcasing the impact that 3D printing and design automation solutions have on Audi Sport's manufacturing workflow.

Audi Sport Audi Sport Accelerates Design and Production Processes with trinckle Software and UltiMaker 3D Printers.

When faced with the challenge of rapidly creating nearly 200 new tools to produce the Audi E-Tron GT at the Audi Sport Böllinger Höfe facility in Heilbronn, Germany, traditional methods fell short. The conventional process of designing and outsourcing production of these essential components often took weeks to months, causing delays and inefficiencies in the assembly line.

Leveraging trinckle's Fixturemate software, Audi Sport designed customized fixtures for assembly in a matter of minutes, compared to hours typically spent with traditional CAD software. This user-friendly software simplified the design process, allowing for precise and easy-to-produce tools, jigs and fixtures.

Audi Sport then brought these designs to life through 3D printing. Equipped with UltiMaker S series 3D printers, the Audi Sport factory now boasts a 3D printing room capable of producing the necessary tools in a single day – a feat that previously took weeks or even months through outsourcing.

The benefits of this approach extend beyond just speed. With access to the UltiMaker Marketplace and its wide range of third-party materials, Audi Sport can ensure the durability and functionality of their applications to withstand the rigors of automotive assembly while also protecting delicate components from damage. UltiMaker Cura simplifies the printing process, providing optimized print profiles for effortless preparation of parts.

By embracing 3D printing for tools, Audi Sport has slashed costs by over 80% while drastically reducing lead times, ensuring that workers have the tools they need when they need them. By leveraging UltiMaker's ecosystem and trinckle's software, fixture design has been made easier, empowering anyone to create custom parts and reap the benefits of enhanced efficiency and productivity.

Learn more at https://ultimaker.com/learn/audi-sport-3d-printed-tools-jigs-and-fixtures-in-a-day-instead-of-weeks/ .

About UltiMaker

UltiMaker is a global leader in 3D printing, focused on shaping the future of manufacturing, product development, and education. With a wide range of cutting-edge 3D printing solutions, one of the widest portfolios of 3D printing materials on the market, and leading 3D printing software platforms, UltiMaker is paving the way for innovation across industries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2435528/UltiMaker_Audi.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080756/UltiMaker_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2434908/Audi_Sport_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ultimaker

Press Contact: Bennie Sham, +1-347-334-6800, [email protected]