UltiMaker Unveils the UltiMaker S8, Engineered for Enhanced Productivity and Precision

Combined with new materials in the UltiMaker Marketplace and updated features in UltiMaker Digital Factory, the UltiMaker S8 offers one of the most versatile, professional 3D printing solutions on the market today.

NEW YORK and GELDERMALSEN, Netherlands, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- UltiMaker , a global leader in desktop 3D printing, today announced the launch of the UltiMaker S8 3D printer , its next-generation solution designed to significantly boost productivity while maintaining high-quality precision, security, and reliability.

The UltiMaker S8 delivers up to 4x more productivity and improved part quality, without sacrificing security, reliability or ease of use.

The UltiMaker S8 was engineered for productivity, capable of speeds up to 500mm/s and accelerations up to 50,000mm/s2. Equipped with advanced features like the new UltiMaker Cheetah motion planner, high flow print cores, and an improved feeder system, the UltiMaker S8 can deliver up to 4x the productivity of its predecessor, the S7. The combination of these features enables the new printer to deliver parts faster than before, without compromising on part quality, making it ideal for businesses that require fast turnaround times.

Designed to handle demanding applications, the UltiMaker S8 excels at printing high-strength, high-performance parts with engineering-grade materials. The S8 supports dual extrusion, allowing users to create complex parts with multiple materials in a single print job. The S8 is compatible with UltiMaker's wide range of materials in the UltiMaker Marketplace, which offers over 300 materials to choose from, including the new UltiMaker Nylon CF Slide , a copolymer offering wear resistance, temperature resistance of up to 180°C, and PFAS-free performance.

Now widely available is Cura Cloud on UltiMaker Digital Factory , the new cloud slicer powered by UltiMaker Cura , the world's slicer of choice. Digital Factory was designed to streamline every step of the 3D printing process, and, with Cura Cloud, users can slice, manage, and print all from one platform. Cura Cloud adds a unique element that enhances the workflow and creates a smoother, more efficient process. Digital Factory also provides a range of subscription plans to help users boost production, giving them customized options based on their needs. Whether producing prototypes or production-ready components, the S8 offers flexibility like no other professional 3D printing solution on the market today.

"We believe that the UltiMaker S8 sets a new standard in 3D printing, building on the legacy of the S series with significant improvements," said Marc Uyttenboogaard, Product Manager at UltiMaker. "We have engineered the S8 to provide faster printing speeds, improved reliability and precision, robust security features, enhanced connectivity, and dual-material capabilities. Integrated with Digital Factory and Cura, the S8 offers users a simple, secure, and efficient 3D printing experience."

Key features of the UltiMaker S8 include:

Increased Productivity and Improved Print Quality: At the heart of the UltiMaker S8 is a powerful, newly developed electronics platform, offering up to 5x the processing power of the UltiMaker S7. UltiMaker Cheetah enhances motion control, resulting in precision of 0.15mm ± 0.15% and eliminating issues such as ringing, blobs, and mechanical stress which typically occurs at high speeds. UltiMaker Cheetah enables the S8 to achieve up to 4x faster print speeds than its predecessor, for high-performance production timelines. The S8 introduces hot-swappable AA+ and CC+ print cores, designed for high-flow to match the printer's increased speed. The new cores deliver 2.5x more flow, improving efficiency and quality in composite and engineering-grade material printing. The newly designed hardened feeder module provides better material control, ensuring reliable performance at high speeds. This innovation optimizes the printer's ability to handle diverse materials without compromising quality.

Seamless UltiMaker Ecosystem Integration: The S8 seamlessly integrates with Digital Factory, ensuring an optimized workflow with minimal effort. Digital Factory allows users to manage their print jobs easily and securely from anywhere. With preset and custom subscription options for users, from individuals to global organizations, Digital Factory helps streamline 3D printing workflows and collaboration across teams and time zones. The expansion of Cura from desktop to the cloud takes the powerful slicer and makes it accessible to all Digital Factory users. Additionally, the latest Cura 5.10 beta release , available on the desktop version, comes with optimized print and material profile settings to streamline the process for users.

Versatility with UltiMaker Marketplace: At launch is the availability of the new UltiMaker Nylon CF Slide is a breakthrough Nylon 612 CF copolymer designed for industrial applications where tribological performance is key. This high-performance, PFAS-free filament delivers excellent wear resistance, temperature stability up to 180°C after annealing, and a robust Z tensile strength exceeding 40 MPa. The new material is ideal for replacing POM in complex, custom designs, with proven ability to reduce friction and extend the lifespan of moving components. Compatibility with the UltiMaker Marketplace also gives users the freedom to experiment with the material of their choice.

Future-proof Production: Powered by a completely revamped electronics platform, the S8 is equipped with 5x the processing power of its predecessor. This significant increase in processing capacity ensures the printer can handle the demands of the motion planner and support future updates, offering long-term productivity.

"We are thrilled to add the UltiMaker S8, the next generation in our popular S series, to our growing 3D printing ecosystem," said Michiel Alting von Geusau, CEO at UltiMaker. "The S8 reflects our commitment to providing solutions that enable businesses to innovate and grow. Built with our customers in mind, UltiMaker's ecosystem is designed to enhance production while also providing lasting value for customers and partners."

To learn more, join the UltiMaker S8 launch showcase on March 11th at 10:00 ET / 15:00 CET. UltiMaker executives will dive into the S8's advanced features, the new Nylon CF Slide, and the company's journey to continue enabling businesses with 3D printing to drive innovation forward. Watch the showcase here: https://youtu.be/H-JjoWVgbd8

For more information on the S8, visit http://ultimaker.com/3d-printers/s-series/ultimaker-s8/ .

About UltiMaker

UltiMaker is a global leader in 3D printing, focused on shaping the future of manufacturing, product development, and education. With a wide range of cutting-edge 3D printing solutions, including the popular S-, Factor- and Method series, one of the widest portfolios of 3D printing materials on the market, and leading 3D printing software platforms–Cura and Digital Factory, UltiMaker is paving the way for innovation across industries.

UltiMaker also offers MakerBot , the only 3D printing brand dedicated solely to education. Through the popular Sketch series, MakerBot offers the most comprehensive ecosystem tailored for classroom learning, educational advancement, and skills development.

With a focus on reliability, precision, and innovation, UltiMaker is empowering customers to push the boundaries of what's possible.

Learn more at www.ultimaker.com .

Cura, Cura Cloud, Digital Factory, MakerBot, Method, and UltiMaker are trademarks or registered trademarks of UltiMaker. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

