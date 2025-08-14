MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - In anticipation of the rollout of major projects planned under the Quebec Infrastructure Plan (QIP), Atwill-Morin Scaffolding, a division of Atwill-Morin, is setting out to conquer new markets, backed by investments of more than $2 million in new state-of-the-art equipment and additional staff to meet the ever-growing demand for this type of specialized service in the construction and major works industry. This was announced today by Atwill-Morin President Matthew Atwill-Morin, who specified that a new Director of Major Projects Scaffolding, Éric Landry, had just been appointed to this strategic position within the company as it sets out to conquer new markets in the field of major projects.

For the new Director of Major Works and Infrastructure, Éric Landry, Quebec is brimming with numerous future major infrastructure projects in which Atwill-Morin Scaffolding will be able to play a key role. (CNW Group/Atwill-Morin Échafaudage)

Mr. Landry's arrival at the company is in line with a strategy to obtain contracts related to major civil projects such as bridges and infrastructure, many of which, according to experts, are reaching the end of their useful life.

With a certificate in quality assurance management, materials logistics management, and supply chain management from ÉTS (École de Technologie Supérieure) and a certificate in administration from the École des sciences de la gestion ESG – UQAM, Mr. Landry has acquired solid expertise in contract management, planning, and administration, notably as a scaffolding project manager for the renovation of major urban infrastructure such as the Turcot Interchange, the Jacques Cartier Bridge, the Olympic Stadium, the CUSUM, and many others. He has also worked in the field of steel structures.

" The arrival of Éric Landry gives us pragmatic access to new markets in the major works sector, which is likely to experience significant growth in the coming years with planned public investments of $164 billion ($164B) under the Quebec government's 2025-2035 Infrastructure Plan," said Mr. Atwill-Morin. He expressed his conviction that Atwill-Morin Échafaudage would play a leading role in ensuring the safety of multiple major projects on the Quebec government's agenda.

"For the entire team, this means more volume and potential revenue, not to mention the maintenance and creation of jobs," said the new director, Éric Landry, who is pleased to have joined a large company that cultivates important family values by prioritizing the health and safety of its staff, rigor, integrity, and transparency in the execution of its mandates.

Contact: Alexandre Dumas, 514 898-4636 (cell)