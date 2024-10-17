Atwater Capital announces the acquisition of RDC Contrôle Ltée

MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Atwater Capital, a Quebec family office, is pleased to announce the acquisition of RDC Contrôle Ltée, a recognized manufacturer of industrial cylinders, actuators, and thermocouples. Founded in 1975, RDC Contrôle Ltée has built a solid reputation by offering superior quality products for critical process and industrial applications.

Image of RDC Contrôle Ltée (CNW Group/Atwater Capital)

This transaction represents a growth opportunity for Atwater Capital, which is determined to expand its expertise in the industrial sector. RDC Contrôle Ltée customers can expect to receive the same high standards of service and product quality for which the company is renowned. The management teams will continue to work closely together to ensure a smooth transition, guaranteeing business continuity and increased support during this period of change.

"As a family business, Atwater Capital is proud to acquire a company aligned with our core values. The transition will be consistent with RDC Contrôle Ltée's objectives and mission, ensuring solid continuity. We enter this new phase with renewed enthusiasm and a determination to continue our successful growth," said President Frédéric Godbout.

About Atwater Capital

Founded in 2012, Atwater Capital is a Quebec family office dedicated to long-term value creation. With a portfolio of diversified investments covering key sectors of the Quebec economy, such as real estate, medical, services, construction, aeronautics and manufacturing, Atwater Capital is actively committed to growth and innovation. We support companies at every stage of their strategic development, promoting rigorous and sustainable management of their expansion.

SOURCE Atwater Capital

Informations: Email : [email protected]