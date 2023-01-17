Attention Business Editors: PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES JANUARY DIVIDEND

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.07 per share for January 2023.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business January 31, 2023, and will be paid on February 15, 2023.

For tax purposes, the 2023 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

For further information: Christine D'Sylva, Chief Financial Officer, Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., (416) 967-1010 x 393, [email protected]; Alexander Sewrattan, Director of Finance, Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., (416) 967-1010 x 415, [email protected]