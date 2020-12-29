Atlas Engineered Products Welcomes Paul Andreola to Board of Directors

NANAIMO, BC, Dec. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Atlas Engineered Products ("AEP" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AEP) (OTC Markets: APEUF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Andreola to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Andreola has over 20 years of business development and financial markets experience including senior management, marketing, and communications roles for early stage companies. Previously in his career, Mr. Andreola was a licensed investment advisor for over 10 years and has facilitated multiple early stage private and public companies in the resource and technology sectors. Mr. Andreola currently the CEO and director of Brisio Innovations Inc. (CSE: BZI) and Ironwood Capital Corp. (TSXV: IRN.P), and is a director of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (TSXV:IPA).

Don Hubbard, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors stated, "The AEP Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Paul Andreola to the Board. Paul brings a specific skill set and experience that will assist us going forward on our plan of profitable acquisition and growth."

About Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.

AEP is a growth company that is acquiring and operating profitable, well-established operations in Canada's truss and engineered products industry. We have a well-defined and disciplined acquisition and operating growth strategy enabling us to scale aggressively, giving us a unique opportunity to consolidate a fragmented industry of independent operators.

