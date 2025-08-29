Atlas Engineered Products Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

NANAIMO, BC, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Atlas Engineered Products ("AEP" or the "Company") (TSXV: AEP) (OTC Markets: APEUF) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars.

Financial and Operating Highlights

Revenue of $24.7M , representing a 2% increase, period over period, for the six months ended June 30, 2025

, representing a 2% increase, period over period, for the six months ended 12% increase in board footage manufacturing of trusses, period over period, for the six months ended June 30, 2025

Acquisition of Truss-Worthy Construction Systems Inc. ("Truss-Worthy") expanding the national footprint on the eastern side of Toronto

Hadi Abassi, President, CEO, and Founder stated: "I continue to be impressed by the commitment and accomplishments of the AEP team. The second quarter presented challenges, because of both Canadian and U.S. political and tariff uncertainties, which delayed builder deliveries. However, our sales team maintained an assertive approach, successfully generating orders within a competitive market and increasing our truss board footage output over the prior period, which ensured robust production activity. Although the second quarter was challenging, we are observing meaningful improvements in top line revenues for the third quarter thus far and are bolstered to see quotation activity at a record level, increasing by $34M year-to-date as of July 31, providing strong visibility for the rest of 2025 and into 2026."

On May 30, 2025, the Company acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in Truss-Worthy in Colborne, Ontario for $1,575,000. In a separate transaction, the Company also purchased the land and building for $850,000. This acquisition aligned with the Company's strategic acquisition plan and links the Company's geographical footprint with the purchase of the 42 acres in Colborne, Ontario previously announced in December 2024.

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $24,663,863 compared to revenue of $24,208,197 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Revenue has increased due to acquisitive growth and the organic growth related to walls from the beginning of the year. The Company has seen an increase in manufacturing metrics, but due to the competitive market, sales prices have decreased. Internal tracking of board footage manufactured for trusses has increased by 12% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to June 30, 2024 which is leading to an increase in market share.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $4,066,534 compared to $5,870,045 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 16%, which is lower than a gross margin of 24% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Gross profits and gross margins decreased mainly due to the competitive market. The Company regularly analyses the benefits of revenues and gross margins to determine whether to reduce margins to generate more revenues and increase market share.

Net loss after taxes was $1,554,357 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net loss after taxes of $287,858 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Net loss after taxes has increased compared to the prior period due to the decrease in gross margins due to the competitive market. Additionally, there were several expenses related to acquisitions and the automation facility that could not be capitalized, such as legal fees, travel costs, appraisals, etc. These are all impacting on the net loss for the period, but are added back for normalized EBITDA.

Non-IFRS measure normalized EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $1,724,587 with a normalized EBITDA margin of 8%. Normalized EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $3,334,506 with a normalized EBITDA margin of 7%. These decreases are due to a competitive market that has resulted in the Company prioritizing market share and revenues over gross margins.

Selected Financial Results

SELECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 2025 June 2024 June 2025 June 2024 Revenues $13,653,148 $15,087,138 $24,663,863 $24,208,197 Cost of Sales 11,327,209 10,644,246 20,597,329 18,338,152 Gross Profit 2,325,939 4,442,892 4,066,534 5,870,045 Gross Margin % 17 % 29 % 16 % 24 % Operating Expenses 2,872,209 3,011,443 5,383,587 5,259,523 Operating (Loss) Profit (546,270) 1,431,449 (1,317,053) 610,522 Net (loss) income After Adjustments and Taxes (708,026) 705,578 (1,554,357) (287,858) Adjusted EBITDA 805,308 3,086,768 1,395,985 3,334,506 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 6 % 20 % 6 % 14 % Normalized EBITDA 1,100,515 3,086,768 1,724,587 3,334,506 Normalized EBITDA Margin % 8 % 20 % 7 % 14 % Weighted Average Number of Shares, Basic 70,333,533 59,921,148 70,414,095 59,594,399 Adjusted EBITDA per Share ($ per share) 0.01 0.05 0.02 0.06 (Loss) Income per Share, Basic ($ per share) (0.01) 0.01 (0.02) (0.00) (Loss) income per Share, Fully Diluted ($ per share) (0.01) 0.01 (0.02) 0.00









Selected Financial Information as at:





June 2025 Dec 2024 Total Assets



$79,777,313 $80,254,197 Total Non-Current Liabilities



22,157,016 23,882,711

Outlook for 2025

Outlook Highlights

Acquisition of Penn-Truss MFG Inc. ("Penn-Truss") in Saltcoats, Saskatchewan

Quoting increased by almost $34 million for first seven months of year

for first seven months of year Approximately 14% increase in revenues for July 2025 over July 2024 , excluding recent acquisitions

over , excluding recent acquisitions New facility on track for future automation

Subsequent to the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company completed the acquisition of Penn-Truss for a purchase price of $3.8 million as announced on July 24th, 2025. This acquisition represents AEP's first location in Saskatchewan and strategically expands the Company's national footprint. Canada is a uniquely diverse and large country and while some provinces in the country are seeing slower housing starts and a significantly more competitive market, other provinces are experiencing the opposite with higher housing starts and more demand.

Quoting has increased by nearly $34 million from January to July 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. However, while orders have been steady, a lot of the quoting activity are jobs that are being held currently. Despite this July 2025 resulted in approximately $6 million in revenues, excluding recent acquisitions in 2025, compared to $5.25 million in July of 2024.

The Company anticipates that orders will increase with the announcement of government incentives and programs for the construction industry as consistently indicated for Fall 2025. Additionally, the ongoing housing shortage in Canada continues to intensify, contributing further pressure on the construction sector. AEP is preparing for a potential rapid shift in the market by investing in automation efficiency, training an aggressive and proactive salesforce, and expanding manufacturing capacity.

"I am proud of the Company's resilience amid persistent market competitiveness, especially in Ontario and British Columbia. Our national presence has strengthened AEP's stability by ensuring we are in markets that are still affordable like the Prairies and Maritimes," said Hadi Abassi. "Additionally, by investing in automation, we will be ready when demand accelerates across all of Canada."

AEP believes that the future of the industry will be defined by highly automated manufacturing facilities capable of producing greater volumes at reduced costs. Construction of the new automation facility in Ontario continues to progress with cladding being completed and interior work underway. The building is still anticipated to be completed later in 2025.

Non-GAAP / Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Certain financial measures in this news release do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and, therefore are considered non-IFRS or non-GAAP measures. These non-IFRS measures are used by management to facilitate the analysis and comparison of period-to-period operating results for AEP and to assess whether AEP's operations are generating sufficient operating cash flow to fund working capital needs and to fund capital expenditures. As these non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The non-IFRS measures used in this news release may include "EBITDA", "EBITDA margin", "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted EBITDA margin", "normalized EBITDA" and "normalized EBITDA margin". For a description of the composition of these measures, please refer to AEP's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 under "Non-IFRS / Non-GAAP Financial Measures", available on AEP's website at www.atlasengineeredproducts.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.

AEP is a growth company that is acquiring and operating profitable, well-established operations in Canada's truss and engineered products industry. We have a well-defined and disciplined acquisition and operating growth strategy enabling us to scale aggressively and apply new technologies, giving us a unique opportunity to consolidate a fragmented industry of independent operators.

