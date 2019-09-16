Atlas Engineered Products' Satellite Plant Expands with Custom Open Web Floors, I-Joists and Laminated Veneer Lumber

NANAIMO, BC, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Atlas Engineered Products ("AEP" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AEP; OTC Markets: APEUF) is pleased to announce significant product expansions at its Satellite Building Components ("Satellite") facility in Merrickville, Ontario.

"The addition of new automated machinery and sophisticated design software has allowed us to offer our clients customized I-Joists, LVL options, and now most recently, open web floors," explained AEP CEO, Dirk Maritz. "These floor trusses are a cost-effective alternative to framing onsite, giving builders greater quality control and ensuring seamless integration with their wall and roof components. This expanded range of products has made Satellite a true turn-key solutions provider to our valued customers."

Custom built floor trusses and panels can be used on the smallest house to the largest commercial buildings. Satellite's specialized design software and manufacturing capacity ensures that the floors are square, with proper nailing patterns, with joists, beams, hangers and sheathing assembled and ready to be lifted into place onsite.

Established in 1974, Satellite was acquired by AEP on August 1, 2018 (see press releases dated July 13, 2018 and August 2, 2018). Satellite specializes in designing and supplying roof trusses and engineered floor joists throughout Eastern Ontario. Satellite Building Components and other AEP plants in BC and Ontario use laser precision, software and automation to manufacture engineered products, in a controlled indoor factory environment using standardized best practices.

About Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.

AEP is a growth company that is acquiring and operating profitable, well-established operations in Canada's truss and engineered products industry. We have a well-defined and disciplined acquisition and operating growth strategy enabling us to scale aggressively, giving us a unique opportunity to consolidate a fragmented industry of independent operators.

