Atlas Engineered Products Reports Record First Quarter with Positive Net Income in Q1 2021 Financial and Operating Results

NANAIMO, BC, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Atlas Engineered Products ("AEP" or the "Company") (TSXV: AEP) (OTC Markets: APEUF) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars.

"The entire team at AEP has been working incredibly hard to navigate the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; from keeping employees safe to navigating material pricing increases and supply shortages. These record first quarter results showcase those efforts and I am incredibly proud of what the Company and its employees have accomplished," said Hadi Abassi, CEO & President, Founder. "We are optimistic and excited to see what the rest of 2021 will bring with continued hard work and perserverence."

Financial Highlights for Q1 2021:

Revenue increased 29% to $9,129,633 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from $7,097,979 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 . This increase represents the Company's best first quarter to date.





EBITDA SUMMARY Three

Months

Ended Three

Months

Ended Mar 2021 Mar 2020 EBITDA 827,012 (182,533) Adjusted EBITDA 855,674 (160,974) Normalized EBITDA 1,187,376 102,042

Gross margin for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 19%, which was up from gross margin of 16% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 . Gross margins increased by 3% due to the Company's hard work navigating and controlling pricing during the rising raw material prices and shortages, while constantly focusing on improving efficiencies for new product lines and acquisitions. Additionally, the manufacturing equipment bought at the end of January 2021 also improved automation at one of AEP's facilities, with the ability for improved efficiencies within our core product lines.





SELECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Mar 2021 Mar 2020 Revenue from the Business 9,129,633 $7,097,979 Cost of Sales 7,400,910 5,985,305 Gross Profit 1,728,723 1,112,674 Gross Margin % 19% 16% Operating Expenses 1,529,904 1,978,758 Operating Income (loss) 198,819 (866,084) Net Income (loss) After Adjustments and

Taxes 51,208 (762,961) Adjusted EBITDA 855,674 (160,974) Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 9% -2% Normalized EBITDA 1,187,376 102,042 Normalized EBITDA Margin % 13% 1% Weighted Average Number of Shares 57,725,730 52,910,873 Adjusted EBITDA per Share ($ per share) 0.01 (0.00) Income (Loss) per Share, Basic and Fully

Diluted ($ per share) 0.00 (0.01)





Selected Financial Information as at:

Mar 2021 Mar 2020 Total Assets 28,323,778 $27,981,392 Total Non-Current Liabilities 9,410,540 10,204,196

About Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.

AEP is a growth company that is acquiring and operating profitable, well-established operations in Canada's truss and engineered products industry. We have a well-defined and disciplined acquisition and operating growth strategy enabling us to scale aggressively and apply new technologies, giving us a unique opportunity to consolidate a fragmented industry of independent operators.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Although AEP believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, or that such future events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. AEP cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond AEP's control. Such factors include, among other things: Risks and uncertainties relating to AEP, including those to be described in the Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for AEP's three months ended March 31, 2021. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, AEP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Except as noted below, the financial information provided in this news release is derived from the AEP's unaudited financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and the related notes thereto as prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and related IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRICs") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). A copy of AEP's unaudited financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis is available on AEP's website at www.atlasengineeredproducts.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Financial information for AEP's acquisitions are included in AEP's unaudited financial statements from the date of acquisition. Financial information for acquired businesses for periods prior to the date of acquisition were prepared by management and have not been reviewed or audited by independent auditors.

NON-GAAP/NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Certain financial measures in this news release do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and, therefore are considered non-IFRS or non-GAAP measures. These non-IFRS measures are used by management to facilitate the analysis and comparison of period-to-period operating results for AEP and to assess whether AEP's operations are generating sufficient operating cash flow to fund working capital needs and to fund capital expenditures. As these non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The non-IFRS measures used in this news release may include "EBITDA", "EBITDA margin", "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted EBITDA margin", "normalized EBITDA" and "normalized EBITDA margin". "EBITDA" is calculated as revenue less operating expenses before interest expense, interest income, amortization and depletion, impairment charges, and income taxes. "EBITDA margin" is EBITDA expressed as a percentage of revenues. "Adjusted EBITDA" is EBITDA after adjusting for share-based payments, foreign exchange gains or losses and non-recurring items. "Adjusted EBITDA margin" is adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of revenues. "Normalized EBITDA" is EBITDA adjusted for one-time items. "Normalized EBITDA margin" is normalized EBITDA expressed as a percentage of revenues.

For further information: Atlas Engineered Products Ltd., Phone: 1-250-754-1400, Email: [email protected], PO Box 37036 Country Club PO, Nanaimo, BC V9T 6N4, www.atlasengineeredproducts.com; For investor relations please contact: Paul Andreola, Director, Phone: 1-604-644-0072, Email: [email protected], Atlas Engineered Products Ltd., PO Box 37036 Country Club PO, Nanaimo, BC V9T 6N4, www.atlasengineeredproducts.com