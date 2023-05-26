Atlas Engineered Products Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

NANAIMO, BC, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Atlas Engineered Products ("AEP" or the "Company") (TSXV: AEP) (OTC Markets: APEUF) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars.

"I continue to be proud of the AEP team that produced another solid quarter with relatively stable margins in spite of the reduced material prices, increased interest rates causing downward momentum in the contruction sector, and a more overall competitive market," said Hadi Abassi, CEO & President, Founder. "We continue to work hard to ensure the Company is moving forward with organic and acquisitive growth as more housing is desperately needed in Canada and we strive to be the partner of choice for contractors and homeowners during their construction projects."

Financial Highlights for Q1 2023:

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $9,629,368 compared to revenue of $12,434,414 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 . Revenues have decreased due to some material prices (ie: lumber) stabilizing at significantly lower prices than the prior two years. The market has also seen a slowdown in some areas across Canada , mainly Ontario , due to rising interest rates resulting in the construction industry pausing to assess affects on new housing demand, which has led to reduced housing starts. The Company expects this slowdown to be short in duration and that markets will strengthen as they adjust to current market conditions and the increased demand due to significant growth in population and the ongoing housing deficit.

SELECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS Three

Months

Ended Three

Months

Ended Mar 2023 Mar 2022 Revenue $9,629,368 $12,434,414 Cost of Sales 6,773,587 8,548,057 Gross Profit 2,855,781 3,886,357 Gross Margin % 30 % 31 % Operating Expenses 2,025,670 1,634,184 Operating Income 830,111 2,252,173 Net Income After Adjustments and Taxes 543,300 1,563,301 Adjusted EBITDA 1,739,974 2,957,446 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 18 % 24 % Normalized EBITDA 1,739,974 2,957,446 Normalized EBITDA Margin % 18 % 24 % Weighted Average Number of Shares 57,881,215 58,581,042 Adjusted EBITDA per Share ($ per share) 0.03 0.05 Income per Share, Basic ($ per share) 0.01 0.03 Income per Share, Fully Diluted ($ per share) 0.01 0.02





Selected Financial Information as at:

Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Total Assets $50,524,909 $50,491,344 Total Non-Current Liabilities 14,101,878 14,757,079

Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") Update:

From the renewal of the NCIB on December 1, 2022, the Company has acquired 738,000 shares for cancellation. The NCIB is ongoing until December 1, 2023 and the Company may purchase up to 4,732,015 common shares of the Company. All purchases of common shares will be made on the open market through the facilities of the TSXV and will be purchased for cancellation.

Outlook for 2023:

Housing starts in some parts of the country have declined due to the increase in interest rates and colder than normal winter weather. While the company witnessed a slowdown in the Ontario region in the first quarter, business activity in British Columbia and Manitoba remained robust. Quarter 1 revenues were also impacted by a large order that was delayed and is now expected to be recognized in the second and third Quarter.

AEP has built a strong pipeline of M&A opportunities and will continue to assess new M&A opportunities that fit within the Company's goals and strategies, while also working to bring the latest automation to improve operational efficiencies, and adding new products and services to better serve our customers.

The Company is continuing to operate in a more competitive market for 2023 as interest rates have risen in order to slow inflation. The Company currently anticipates that increased interest rates will have a minimal overall affect on the housing market after the initial impact of the increase given the number of homes that are still needed to support Canada's continued population growth and immigration. The Company will continue to monitor the effects of interest rates on the housing market, and is prepared to manage pricing and explore new markets in order to continue to drive organic growth as much as possible during fiscal 2023.

Non-GAAP / Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Certain financial measures in this news release do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and, therefore are considered non-IFRS or non-GAAP measures. These non-IFRS measures are used by management to facilitate the analysis and comparison of period-to-period operating results for AEP and to assess whether AEP's operations are generating sufficient operating cash flow to fund working capital needs and to fund capital expenditures. As these non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The non-IFRS measures used in this news release may include "EBITDA", "EBITDA margin", "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted EBITDA margin", "normalized EBITDA" and "normalized EBITDA margin". For a description of the composition of these measures, please refer to AEP's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended March 31, 2023 under "Non-IFRS / Non-GAAP Financial Measures", available on AEP's website at www.atlasengineeredproducts.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.

AEP is a growth company that is acquiring and operating profitable, well-established operations in Canada's truss and engineered products industry. We have a well-defined and disciplined acquisition and operating growth strategy enabling us to scale aggressively and apply new technologies, giving us a unique opportunity to consolidate a fragmented industry of independent operators.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Although AEP believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, or that such future events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. AEP cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond AEP's control. Such factors include, among other things: Risks and uncertainties relating to AEP, including those to be described in the Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for AEP's three months ended March 31, 2023. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, AEP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Except as noted below, the financial information provided in this news release is derived from the AEP's audited financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and the related notes thereto as prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and related IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRICs") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). A copy of AEP's financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis is available on AEP's website at www.atlasengineeredproducts.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Financial information for AEP's acquisitions are included in AEP's unaudited financial statements from the date of acquisition. Financial information for acquired businesses for periods prior to the date of acquisition were prepared by management and have not been reviewed or audited by independent auditors.

For further information: Jake Bouma, Representative for AEP, Phone: 1-604-317-3936, Email: [email protected]; Company contact details: Hadi Abassi, CEO & President, Founder, Atlas Engineered Products Ltd., Email: [email protected], 250-754-1400, PO Box 37036 Country Club PO, Nanaimo, BC V9T 6N4, www.atlasengineeredproducts.com