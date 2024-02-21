Atlas Engineered Products Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

NANAIMO, BC, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Atlas Engineered Products ("AEP" or the "Company") (TSXV: AEP) (OTC Markets: APEUF) announced today that it has been named as one of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange for the 2nd year in a row.

The TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the strongest companies on the TSX Venture Exchange by share price appreciation, trading volume amount, and market capitalization growth. There are five industry sectors and each industry sector comprises of the 10 strongest performing companies. AEP placed 2nd in the Diversified Industries sector in 2024 and 2023.

Hadi Abassi, CEO & President of AEP, commented, "We are proud to be recognized as a Top 50 company on the TSX Venture Exchange. AEP is looking forward to continuing to perform for our customers and stakeholders with a steady focus on operational improvement and efficiencies, organic growth, and acquisitive growth."

About Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.

AEP is a growth company that is acquiring and operating profitable, well-established operations in Canada's truss and engineered products industry. We have a well-defined and disciplined acquisition and operating growth strategy enabling us to scale aggressively and apply new technologies, giving us a unique opportunity to consolidate a fragmented industry of independent operators.

For further information: please contact: Jake Bouma, Representative for AEP, Phone: 1-604-317-3936, Email: [email protected]; Company contact details: Hadi Abassi, CEO & President, Founder, Atlas Engineered Products Ltd., Email: [email protected], 250-754-1400, PO Box 37036 Country Club PO, Nanaimo, BC V9T 6N4, www.atlasengineeredproducts.com