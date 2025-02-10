Atlas Engineered Products Provides Update on Operations, Tariff Exposure and Positive Trends to Start 2025

NANAIMO, BC, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Atlas Engineered Products Ltd ("AEP" or the "Company") (TSXV: AEP) (OTC Markets: APEUF) is pleased to provide an update on operations, revenue exposure to the United States ("U.S."), and key performance indicator trends to start 2025. Specially, the Company highlights:

Canadian Market Presence: 99% of 2024 revenue came directly from Canada , with the U.S. market accounting for the remaining ~1%. From 2020 to 2024, the Canadian market accounted for 100% of AEP's business. The Company remains focused on expanding its Canadian revenues amidst the country's structural housing shortage, while continuing to evaluate U.S. growth opportunities that align with AEP's strategy and broader macro considerations.





Ontario Facility: AEP continues to make anticipated progress on the new robotic facility in Ontario . The land has been cleared and excavation work is scheduled to commence, weather permitting. The steel structure for the facility has also been ordered as required for the size of the manufacturing facility.

Hadi Abassi, President, CEO, and Founder of AEP, commented: "While we continue to actively monitor economic policy developments related to the long-standing Canada and U.S. trade relationship, we maintain confident in AEP's business model and ability to successfully execute our strategy. With 99% of our business coming from Canada, our direct exposure to potential economic actions from the U.S. is reduced. While the Canadian market remains our priority focus with a significant growth runway for AEP now and in the future, we continue to consider opportunities to serve the U.S. market with prudence. We are also encouraged by the robust quote and order activity to begin 2025, highlighting demand for our high-quality truss, wall panels, and engineered wood product solutions that are helping address Canada's housing shortage. Our team's ability to navigate seasonal challenges and maintain strong shipping volumes for our customers underscores our operational efficiency and resilient business model. In the meantime, the M&A environment continues to be ripe for consolidation and AEP is well funded to surface value from undercapitalized operations around the Country."

