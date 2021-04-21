Atlas Engineered Products Announces Grant of Options

NANAIMO, BC, April 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Atlas Engineered Products ("Alas", "AEP" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AEP) (OTC Markets: APEUF) announces that the Company has granted a total of 350,000 incentive stock options to its directors and officers in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. Each option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.29 per share, being the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on April 20, 2021. The options will vest and become exercisable in equal 1/3 tranches every 6 months over a period of 18 months from the grant date, and will expire on April 21, 2026.

About Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.

AEP is a growth company that is acquiring and operating profitable, well-established operations in Canada's truss and engineered products industry. We have a well-defined and disciplined acquisition and operating growth strategy enabling us to scale aggressively and apply new technologies, giving us a unique opportunity to consolidate a fragmented industry of independent operators.

For further information: Atlas Engineered Products Ltd., Phone: 1-250-754-1400, Email: [email protected], PO Box 37036 Country Club PO, Nanaimo, BC V9T 6N4, www.atlasengineeredproducts.com; For investor relations please contact: Paul Andreola, Director, Phone: 1-604-644-0072, Email: [email protected], Atlas Engineered Products Ltd., PO Box 37036 Country Club PO, Nanaimo, BC V9T 6N4, www.atlasengineeredproducts.com