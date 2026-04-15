Atlas Engineered Products Announces Grant and Robotic Facility Update

NANAIMO, BC, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Atlas Engineered Products ("AEP" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AEP) (OTC Markets: APEUF) is pleased to announce that the Company has a fully executed non-repayable contribution agreement for up to $4 million of funding towards its robotics truss manufacturing facility being built in Clinton, Ontario.

The up to $4 million in funding is from the Investments in Forest Industry Transformation (IFIT) program through the Department of Natural Resources. This funding will help support the building construction and procurement of the robotics and an integrated saw. This project is anticipated to increase manufacturing capacity, minimize lumber waste, enhance precision, and improve overall operational efficiency in the manufacturing of roof trusses for the wood building construction sector. Once completed, this facility will be the first of its kind in Canada, adopting technology proven successful in Europe, Australia, and the United States previously.

"AEP is extremely grateful and appreciative for the support received from the IFIT program as we advance Canada's first robotic truss manufacturing facility," said Hadi Abassi, CEO & President of AEP. "Canada continues to face significant housing shortages and affordability challenges. The efficiencies and increased capacity this facility brings will help support the industry as more homes are needing to be built across the Country."

The construction of the Clinton facility is approaching completion, with preparations underway for the arrival of equipment. The robotic system and integrated saw system have partially shipped with the remainder anticipated to ship this month, and installation is expected to be finalized by the end of AEP's second fiscal quarter.

"It has been an extensive process planning and implementing the robotics facility in Clinton, and we are pleased that the completion of this initial site is now only months away. This achievement represents the result of considerable effort and patience, and to witness the production of the first roof truss at this facility will be a rewarding milestone," stated Hadi Abassi, CEO & President of AEP.

"In communities across the country, the forest sector serves as an economic backbone -- which means the health of the sector and the strength of Canada are inseparable. This is why our new government is investing in industrial-scale innovation that helps mills stay in operation, support and create jobs and diversify into advanced, value-added products. By ensuring Canadian forest products remain competitive, we're building a stronger, more self-reliant forestry sector for the next generation of Canadians." said the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

"Canada's forest sector has always been built on innovation and hard work, and today we are investing in the next chapter. By combining Canadian resources with cutting-edge technology, projects like this are creating good jobs, strengthening our supply chains and helping us build more homes and diversify our exports. This is how we make sure Canada's forest industry remains strong, competitive and proudly Canadian for generations to come." stated Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

About Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.

AEP is a growth company that is acquiring and operating profitable, well-established operations in Canada's truss and engineered products industry. We have a well-defined and disciplined acquisition and operating growth strategy enabling us to scale aggressively and apply new automated technologies, giving us a unique opportunity to consolidate a fragmented industry of independent operators.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Although AEP believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, or that such future events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. AEP cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond AEP's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties related to the housing market, changes in interest rates and other risks and uncertainties relating to AEP, including those described in the Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for AEP's three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, AEP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.

For additional information please contact: Jake Bouma, Representative for AEP, Phone: 1-604-317-3936, Email: [email protected]; Company contact details: Hadi Abassi, CEO & President, Founder, Atlas Engineered Products Ltd., Email: [email protected], 250-754-1400, PO Box 37036 Country Club PO, Nanaimo, BC V9T 6N4, www.atlasengineeredproducts.com