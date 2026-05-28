Atlas Engineered Announces Grant of Options

NANAIMO, BC, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Atlas Engineered Products ("Atlas", "AEP" or the "Company") (TSXV: AEP) (OTC Markets: APEUF) announced today that it has granted a total of 1,464,000 incentive stock options to certain executive officers, senior management, key employees, and key consultants in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

750,000 options were granted to executive officers of the Company with the remainder to senior management, key employees, and key consultants. Each option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.80 per share, being higher than the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on May 27, 2026. The options for the executive officers, senior management, and key employees will vest and become exercisable in three equal tranches every 6 months over a period of 18 months from the grant date, and will expire on May 28, 2031. The options for the consultants will vest and become exercisable 12 months from the grant date, and will expire on May 28, 2031.

About Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.

AEP is a growth company that is acquiring and operating profitable, well-established operations in Canada's truss and engineered products industry. We have a well-defined and disciplined acquisition and operating growth strategy enabling us to scale aggressively and apply new automated technologies, giving us a unique opportunity to consolidate a fragmented industry of independent operators.

www.atlasengineeredproducts.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.

For additional information please contact: Jake Bouma, Representative for AEP, Phone: 1-604-317-3936, Email: [email protected]; Company contact details: Hadi Abassi, CEO & President, Founder, Atlas Engineered Products Ltd., Email: [email protected], 250-754-1400, PO Box 37036 Country Club PO, Nanaimo, BC V9T 6N4