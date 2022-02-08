Atlas Engineered Products Announces Exercise of Warrants

NANAIMO, BC, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Atlas Engineered Products ("AEP" or the "Company") (TSXV: AEP) (OTC Markets: APEUF) announces that 2,102,819 warrants have been exercised for gross proceeds of $1,261,691.40.

2,102,819 warrants were exercised for 2,102,819 common shares of AEP before the 5pm deadline yesterday at an exercise price of $0.60 per warrant. The remaining warrants have expired. AEP plans to use the proceeds of $1,261,691.40 to continue its focus on organic growth, product development, and mergers and acquisitions. Post warrant exercise, total AEP shares outstanding are 59,538,049.

About Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.

AEP is a growth company that is acquiring and operating profitable, well-established operations in Canada's truss and engineered products industry. We have a well-defined and disciplined acquisition and operating growth strategy enabling us to scale aggressively and apply new technologies, giving us a unique opportunity to consolidate a fragmented industry of independent operators.

