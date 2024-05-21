Atlas Engineered Products Advances Robotic Automation and Expansion with Strategic Land Aquisition

NANAIMO, BC, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Atlas Engineered Products ("AEP" or the "Company") (TSXV: AEP) (OTC Markets: APEUF) is pleased to announce the acquisition of an additional 1 acre of industrial zoned land adjacent to its Clinton Building Components ("Clinton") facility in Clinton, Ontario. This is in addition to another 1.5 acres of land purchased immediately adjacent to Clinton a few years ago. This expansion is integral to the Company's ongoing efforts to enhance manufacturing capabilities through automation and robotics.

Both parcels of land will be developed to support future robotic automation projects aimed at boosting operational efficiencies and expanding production capacity to meet housing demands. "With this acquisition, we are positioning ourselves to meet the steady demand we see in the market, despite high interest rates remaining unchanged. This proactive expansion and automation initiative shows our commitment to staying ahead of industry trends and demand curves," said Hadi Abassi, CEO & President of AEP.

About Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.

AEP is a growth company that is acquiring and operating profitable, well-established operations in Canada's truss and engineered products industry. We have a well-defined and disciplined acquisition and operating growth strategy enabling us to scale aggressively and apply new technologies, giving us a unique opportunity to consolidate a fragmented industry of independent operators.

For further information: Jake Bouma, Representative for AEP, Phone: 1-604-317-3936, Email: [email protected]; Company contact details: Hadi Abassi, CEO & President, Founder, Atlas Engineered Products Ltd., Email: [email protected], 250-754-1400, PO Box 37036 Country Club PO, Nanaimo, BC V9T 6N4, www.atlasengineeredproducts.com