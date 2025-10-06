ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF ITS LEGENDARY PARTY LIKE A ROYAL NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION WITH HOST ARIANA MADIX, HEADLINERS TWO FRIENDS, AND A SPECIAL SURPRISE MUSICAL GUEST

Set on the Royal Deck beneath Atlantis' famed Royal Towers, the Party Like a Royal event promises a night of high-energy celebration. Host Ariana Madix will lead guests through a dazzling evening of entertainment, highlighted by a pulse-pounding set from DJ/producer duo Two Friends, internationally known for their viral "Big Bootie Mixes" and recent appearances at Coachella, Lollapalooza, and a sold-out Madison Square Garden show.

Atlantis Paradise Island has built a reputation as the Caribbean's ultimate stage, presenting world-class performances that bring global entertainment to both guests and the local community. Last year's Party Like a Royal New Year's Eve celebration was hosted by comedian and actor Adam Devine and featured GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Lil Jon, capped by the resort's spectacular midnight fireworks. Over the years, the star-studded lineup has included Neil Patrick Harris, Maroon 5, Timbaland, Nelly, Doja Cat, Kesha, and The Chainsmokers, further solidifying Atlantis' legacy as the region's premier destination for standout live entertainment.

"We are proud to continue our tradition of delivering the Caribbean's premier New Year's Eve celebration," said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island. "With Ariana Madix as host, a high-energy set from Two Friends, a surprise musical guest, and our spectacular fireworks display, this year's Party Like a Royal will be an unforgettable night for both our guests and the community."

The celebration begins at 9:15 p.m., with early entry available from 8:45 p.m. Tickets start at $399.99, and hotel packages are available that include 15% off tickets when paired with a resort stay. Pre-sale begins October 1 at 10:00 a.m., with general on-sale starting October 3 at 10:00 a.m., exclusively at atlantisbahamas.com .

For more information, reservations, and tickets, please visit atlantisbahamas.com .

About Atlantis Paradise Island, The Bahamas

Atlantis Paradise Island recently completed $250 million in bold renovations and launched exciting new partnerships throughout the resort -- including a complete transformation of The Royal Towers, a reimagined Atlantis Casino, and much more. These enhancements mark a dynamic new chapter for the world's most iconic entertainment resort destination, ensuring that guests from around the globe continue to enjoy the very best of Atlantis with stunning accommodations, innovative cuisine, and unforgettable experiences ranging from live music performances and concerts to internationally acclaimed food and wine festivals. For more information and reservations, please visit atlantisbahamas.com .

About Ariana Madix:

Star of stage and screen, one of Variety's Most Powerful Women in Reality TV, a New York Times bestselling author, and Critics' Choice Award–winning television personality, Ariana Madix always had dreams of becoming an actress.

Those dreams took shape as she performed as a child in her family's backyard for neighbors, during comedy performances in the living room, and when she starred in her first musical in sixth grade. Her passion propelled her toward a goal of starring on Broadway, which she pursued by earning a BFA in Theater from Flagler College before moving to New York City to study at NYU's famed Tisch School. Eventually, those dreams led her to Los Angeles, where she built a career in film and television.

Soon after relocating to Los Angeles, Ariana landed feature film credits including Working It Out (winner of the 2011 Appalachian Film Festival) and Dead End with Vivica A. Fox. She continued honing her love of comedy with appearances on Fox's Dads, FX's Anger Management, and numerous College Humor Originals skits that have amassed millions of views on YouTube. Ariana joined the cast of Bravo's Emmy-nominated series Vanderpump Rules after being approached while bartending at Hollywood hotspot SUR. On screen and off, her wit, charm, and honesty quickly made her a fan favorite and a sought-after collaborator for brands.

A self-described superfan, Ariana made her Love Island USA debut with a cameo in Season 5. Her genuine enthusiasm and vibrant personality led Peacock to name her the permanent host starting with Season 6 in 2024, reinvigorating the franchise and attracting a new, engaged audience. She returned as host for Season 7, which became Peacock's most-watched original series ever, amassing 18.4 billion minutes viewed over six weeks and breaking platform records. Ariana's style and authenticity have redefined the series, cementing her as a key part of its modern identity. She was also recently announced as host of the new companion series Love Island Games.

In 2023, Ariana joined the cast of ABC's Emmy Award–nominated Dancing with the Stars, capturing third place and the hearts of millions across America. She also starred in Lifetime's Buying Back My Daughter, portraying a police officer who helps a mother search for her missing child.

Her lifelong Broadway dream came true in 2024 when she debuted as Roxie Hart in Chicago, the longest-running Broadway show of all time. Ariana's performance garnered rave reviews, broke long-standing box office records, and led to a return engagement in August 2024 to sold-out audiences. That same year, she appeared in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade atop the Peacock float and, in 2025, guest-starred on ABC's hit drama Will Trent.

Her popularity has never been higher. Ariana was named one of Variety's Most Powerful Women in Reality TV for two consecutive years, received two People's Choice Award nominations (winning "Reality Competition Contestant" in 2024), and was honored with the Critics Choice Real TV Female Star of the Year award. US Weekly also named her "Reality TV Star of the Year" in 2023.

Beyond television, Ariana is an accomplished mixologist and author. Her 2023 book Single AF: Drinks for Bad Bitches soared to the top of bestseller lists, cementing her status as a New York Times bestselling author. The book follows her earlier success with HarperCollins' Fancy AF Cocktails (2019), an Amazon bestseller. Most recently, she launched her direct-to-consumer cocktail brand "Drink from Home," featuring curated kits, recipes, and proprietary ingredients.

When not working, Ariana enjoys horseback riding and has competed in show jumping since age six. She is also deeply committed to philanthropy, working with organizations such as Mutt Scouts, Bullies Reality, GLAAD's "Spirit Day," and most recently serving as spokesperson for the ASPCA's Rescue Effect in 2025.

About Two Friends:

Two Friends is the musical creation of longtime companions Matt Halper and Eli Sones. The dance-pop duo's fitting name reflects their lifelong bond as both musical collaborators and best friends. Two Friends are pioneering an artistic identity that is simultaneously relatable as it drives fans to the dance floor. The pair have released high-voltage original productions like "The Way It Is" with Cheat Codes, "If Only I (ft. Bebe Rexha)" with Loud Luxury, "More than Yesterday (ft. Russell Dickerson)," "No Saving Us (ft. SAYGRACE)," "All For Me (ft. HRVY)," and their chart-topping hit "Wrong Way" with Alexander Stewart. With fans at the epicenter of their success, they take pride in engaging with them both at shows and across their social media platforms. The tandem exploded into the global dance music landscape with their viral remixes of The Killers' "Mr. Brightside," Blink 182's "I Miss You," and their award-winning Big Bootie Mix series. Amassing millions of streams across YouTube and SoundCloud per installment, the Big Bootie Mix series has become the soundtrack to many a good-night-out across 10 years of regular releases. In 2022, the band created their very own festival, Big Bootie Land, for the premiere of a new Big Bootie Mixes in a different city every year. Testaments to their intricately produced live sets, Two Friends have headlined shows at iconic venues like Madison Square Garden in New York City and The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, just to name a few. The pair also boast coveted residencies at Wynn's XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas, HQ2 Nightclub + Beachclub in Atlantic City, and LIV Nightclub in Miami, which is heralded as one of the top nightclubs in the world. As they continue building a legacy crossover brand, Matt and Eli will always just be Two Friends.

SOURCE Atlantis, Paradise Island

Erika Garcia-Lavyne, Atlantis Paradise Island, 954-235-1483, [email protected]; Megan Hall, Eleven Six PR, 864-444-5385, [email protected]