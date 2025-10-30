ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND ANNOUNCES 2026 NASSAU PARADISE ISLAND WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL

~ The Fourth Annual Festival Welcomes Culinary Icons Antonia Lofaso, Ian Kittichai, Rachael Ray, and Tom Colicchio ~

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Atlantis Paradise Island, the world-renowned destination resort and the culinary capital of the Caribbean, announces the highly anticipated return of the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival (NPIWFF) on Wednesday, March 11 – Sunday, March 15, 2026. Tickets for the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival are on sale now at npiwff.org.

The ultimate gastronomic epicenter for gourmands, foodies and connoisseurs in the Caribbean, Atlantis Paradise Island boasts a wide range of restaurants led by more globally recognized, Michelin-starred and James Beard-winning chefs than any other destination in the region. Through its exclusive partnerships, the resort also highlights top Bahamian culinary talents including Julie Lightbourn of renowned Sip Sip, Kenneth McKenzie of McKenzie's Fresh Conch, and Wayne Moncur of Sun & Ice.

Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival showcases world-renowned top chefs, celebrated TV personalities, best-selling authors, master sommeliers, and mixologists. Alongside walk-around tasting events, lively culinary demonstrations, and chef-led happy hours, lunches, and dinners, the festival uniquely curates the most up-close-and-personal experiences for culinary enthusiasts to enjoy one-on-one time with some of the world's most prominent culinary personalities.

The 2026 festival debuts new culinary personalities, including celebrity chefs Antonia Lofaso and Ian Kittichai, Emmy Award-winning TV Personality and Best Selling Author Rachael Ray, and James Beard Foundation and Emmy Award-winning Chef Tom Colicchio. New additions headline the festival alongside returning talent, including James Beard Foundation Award-Winning Chef and TV PersonalityAaron Sánchez, James Beard Foundation Award-Winning Chef JJ Johnson, Internationally Acclaimed Chef and Founder of World Central Kitchen José Andrés, and Michelin-Starred Chef Michael White.

The festival also hosts special performances by the award-winning rock band Sugar Ray and DJ Pauly D.

Highlights of events for Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival include:

Catch & Cook with Tom Colicchio – With limited tickets available, Catch & Cook takes an intimate group on a luxury fishing adventure with Tom Colicchio, where guests can cast a line, reel in an impressive catch, and then transform the fresh haul into a culinary masterpiece.





Paella on the Patio with José Andrés – José Andrés is throwing an unforgettable paella party, where he showcases his finest recipes, complemented by exceptional wines.





Wine Dinner with Rachael Ray – An intimate dinner with Rachael Ray will be held at the resort's Ocean's Edge bluff.





Jerk Jam with JJ Johnson & Antonia Lofaso – A signature event celebrating Jerk, the iconic Caribbean flavor, hosted by JJ Johnson and Antonia Lofaso, with a performance by Sugar Ray.





Tacos & Tequila with Michael Symon & Aaron Sanchez – A taco and tequila fiesta with Michael Symon and Aaron Sanchez, with musical entertainment by DJ Pauly D.





A Taste of Paradise with Tom Colicchio – The festival's signature tasting event with offerings from local Bahamian restaurateurs hosted by Tom Colicchio.





Carmine's Sunday Supper – Join Glenn Rolnick for an extravagant family-style feast that commemorates Carmine's remarkable 20-year journey at Atlantis.





My Big Fat Mexican Italian Dinner with Aaron Sanchez & Antonia Lofaso – Vibrant Mexican flavors blend with Italian traditions at this exclusive culinary adventure with Aaron Sanchez and Antonia Lofaso.





Island Food Tour with Michael Symon – After selling out quickly last year, this popular food tour across Nassau returns for a second year, hosted by Michael Symon.





Atlantis Chef's Table with Michael White & Antonia Lofaso – Michael White of Paranza, in collaboration with Antonia Lofaso, is hosting an intimate evening under the stars, with a special menu of exquisite Italian dishes paired with exceptional wines.





R&B Brunch with JJ Johnson – Boogie at brunch with R&B jams and mouthwatering dishes from JJ Johnson, with a live performance by a legendary R&B artist.





Cocodrilo After Dark with Aaron Sanchez – A late-night fiesta takes over Atlantis' Cocodrilo restaurant, hosted by Aaron Sanchez.





– A late-night fiesta takes over Atlantis' Cocodrilo restaurant, hosted by Aaron Sanchez. Kò Sà Wăn Dinner Party - Come ready to feast, mingle with fellow festivalgoers, and groove to a live DJ. Enjoy special surprises to end the most delicious week of the year!

In addition to hosting world-famous culinary talent, NPIWFF features Bahamian chefs, eateries, establishments, and the resort's distinguished chefs and mixologists. Participating Atlantis resort restaurants include FIELDTRIP, the highly acclaimed fast-casual, community-driven rice bowl shop from James Beard Award-winning chef JJ Johnson; Shake Shack Atlantis, the first Shack opened in a resort location, offering specialty menu items and a full bar; and Paranza, the Italian restaurant from Michelin-starred chef Michael White.

While successfully highlighting the Bahamas as a growing culinary and entertainment hub, Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival also generates awareness for Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, a nonprofit, 501(c)(3), founded in 2005 with the mission to protect and preserve marine wildlife and its endangered habitats throughout the Bahamas and Caribbean seas.

The complete lineup of festival events, tickets, and ticket bundles is available at npiwff.org and atlantisbahamas.com. Guests can purchase all-access Festival Passes, with access to NPIWFF's three signature events (Jerk Jam, Tacos & Tequila and Taste of Paradise), and Wine Dinner Passes, with access to three intimate wine dinners, and save up to 15% on festival tickets when bundled with room packages.

Follow @NPIWFF and @AtlantisBahamas for the most up-to-date festival details. For additional restaurant information, visit atlantisbahamas.com and follow @ParanzaAtlantis and @ShakeShackAtlantis.

About Atlantis Paradise Island:

Atlantis Paradise Island, a lush, oceanside resort located on Paradise Island in the Bahamas, is a dynamic destination and offers visitors bold multimillion-dollar renovations, exciting new partnerships, and reimagined guest experiences. Bahamian culture and the spirit of its beloved team members are the heart and soul of this iconic, legendary resort. Atlantis' immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of the Bahamas while remaining dedicated to sustainability and environmental conservation.

Home to Aquaventure, one of the world's largest waterparks, the 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides features 14 pools and five miles of white sand beaches. Atlantis is also home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, with over 65,000 aquatic animals from 250 species making their home in natural ocean-fed lagoons and habitats, including Dolphin Cay, the unparalleled marine animal conservation and education center created to provide guests with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn more about some of nature's most fascinating mammals.

Atlantis offers five unique lodging options: the grand, iconic, newly renovated towers of The Royal, the family-friendly ambiance at The Coral, waterside villas at Harborside Resort, all-suite luxury accommodations at The Cove, and residential-style living at The Reef.

Guests can choose from an impressive collection of over 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges featuring culinary masterpieces by celebrity chefs, including Fish by José Andrés, Nobu by Nobu Matsuhisa, and Paranza by Michael White. With its unrivaled meeting and convention space and the well-appointed Atlantis Marina overlooking Marina Village, the Atlantis experiences are endless and unique to each traveler. Additional resort amenities include the tranquil Mandara Spa, a newly opened tennis and pickleball center, indoor and outdoor regulation basketball courts, a 500-seat movie theater, Atlantis Kids Adventures (AKA) for children ages 3-12, a gaming arcade, CRUSH- a teen nightclub, Jokers Wild comedy club, an award-winning 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf, the renowned and newly redecorated Atlantis Casino, and an array of luxury and boutique duty-free shopping.

In March 2026, Atlantis Paradise Island will host its fourth annual Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival. Attracting guests from around the globe, the festival brings together the world's top culinary personalities and celebrities, including Aaron Sanchez, Antonia Lofaso, JJ Johnson, José Andrés, Michael White, Rachael Ray, and Tom Colicchio.

For more information and reservations, please visit atlantisbahamas.com.

About Atlantis Blue Project Foundation:

Founded in 2005, Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) foundation dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout the Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas. Through scientific research, education, and community outreach, the Foundation fosters the preservation and conservation of coral reefs, sea turtles, sharks, manatees, cetaceans, and their Bahamian ecosystems.

For more information about Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, please visit blueprojectatlantis.org.

